Company takes it's fast, easy and convenient service to the next level

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, today announced it is offering full bathroom remodel packages to all its branches nationwide. Customers can now get bath or shower, flooring, toilets and vanity remodeling in as little as two to four days.

West Shore Home announces full bathroom remodel packages.

"West Shore Home has already changed the paradigm of home remodeling by offering our one-day bath, window and door replacements. Now we are taking it to the next level, allowing homeowners to completely change the look and feel of their old bathroom space in just a few days," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "Our fast, easy and convenient service remains the same, but now with more options for our customers."

Homeowners can choose from a variety of wood grain and tile composite floor patterns, exclusive shower wall designs produced only for West Shore Home, comfort height toilets with soft close lids and modern vanities with soft close drawers. With multiple design combinations offered, homeowners have countless possibilities to update their space. You can see a recent full bathroom transformation here.

West Shore Home is located in 21 states and 41 cities nationwide. It continues to lead the industry by using technology to create an exceptional customer experience. It recently opened its Superior Innovation Center in St. Paul, Mn., headquarters for the company's Digital Product Team. The team works exclusively on West Shore Home's technology and proprietary apps, remodeling the customer experience and changing the way they shop for home remodeling projects.

The introduction of full bathroom remodel packages, combined with the company's exclusive technology furthers West Shore Home's mission of becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

SOURCE West Shore Home