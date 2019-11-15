West Shore Home Completes Acquisition of Florida-Based Fairbanks Construction

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, a leader in the home improvement industry in the use of technology and business systems, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Florida-based Fairbanks Construction, a window and bath company.

This is West Shore Home's third acquisition in the past year. The company currently operates an office in Tampa; however, this acquisition will now extend its reach into northern and central Florida. In addition to its offices in Florida, West Shore Home has locations in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

"Adding Fairbanks Construction to our portfolio allows us to greatly expand our reach in Florida," said B.J. Werzyn, owner of West Shore Home. "The opportunity to support additional communities in Florida with efficient, reliable and convenient home remodeling services is something the West Shore Home team is looking forward to."

As a result of the merger, the company adds 80 employees, a new location in Ocala and additional revenue of $20 million.

Through its recent acquisitions, West Shore Home is now the largest bathroom remodeler in the nation and one of the top five largest home remodeling companies in the country.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is a home remodeling company operating from Pennsylvania to Florida. Since its founding in 2006, West Shore Home's mission has been to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. With a focus on speed, efficiency and convenience for the customer, West Shore Home aims to make remodeling as simple as using Uber or Amazon. For additional information about West Shore Home visit www.westshorehome.com.

