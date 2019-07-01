West Shore Home Completes Acquisition of Kentucky-Based America's Window LLC

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, a leader in the home improvement industry in the use of technology and business systems, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Kentucky-based America's Window LLC, a window, bath and siding company.

This acquisition continues West Shore Home's advance throughout the East Coast and beyond. West Shore Home currently operates offices in Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Through the acquisition, West Shore Home is now the largest bathroom remodeler in the nation and one of the top five largest home remodeling companies in the country.

"With the addition of America's Window, we are able to expand our overall reach in the home remodeling market," said B.J. Werzyn, owner of West Shore Home. "We look forward to the possibilities that lie ahead as we join the community and continuously seek ways to become more efficient, reliable and hassle-free for our customers."

As a result of the merger, the company adds 60 employees and two new locations in Louisville and Lexington.

Over the course of the next 12-18 months, West Shore Home has plans for future acquisitions to bring its revenue totals to more than $300 million by 2020.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is a home remodeling company operating from Pennsylvania to Florida. Since its founding in 2006, West Shore Home's mission has been to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. With a focus on speed, efficiency and convenience for the customer, West Shore Home aims to make remodeling as simple as using Uber or Amazon. For additional information about West Shore Home visit www.westshorehome.com.

