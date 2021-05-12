West Shore Home Expands to the Philadelphia Region with New Office and Training Facility in Norristown

"West Shore Home is proud to be a Pennsylvania based company. We are thrilled to expand our footprint within the commonwealth," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "With our Norristown location, we can now provide Philadelphia area homeowners with the convenience and efficiency of the West Shore Home experience."

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home has grown from a locally based home remodeling company to a national brand with over 20 operational locations in 12 states. The company specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day.

West Shore Home was founded on the principle that each customer receives honest, reliable and quality service. It is one of the fastest growing home improvement companies in the nation, currently operating in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Norristown office provides office space, sales training facilities and a warehouse for custom bath, window and door products. It will add dozens of jobs to the region. Those interested in employment opportunities should visit the careers link on the company website.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home improvement company with continued national expansion plans. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's mission is to provide the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market. West Shore Home is an established industry leader driven by its use of technology to simplify the remodeling process. With a customer-first mindset, its goal is to bring happiness to every home. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

SOURCE West Shore Home

