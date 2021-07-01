West Shore Home Marks 15 Years of Providing Fast, Convenient Home Improvement Services

Founded in 2006 as a locally based home improvement company, West Shore Home now operates in 12 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. It has 25 operational locations. The company has continued national expansion plans, with a goal to become the most admired U.S. home improvement brand.

"When I started West Shore Home 15 years ago, I had only my phone, a desk, and a vision to build a business that makes the home improvement process more convenient and hassle-free for consumers," said B.J. Werzyn, President, CEO and Founder, West Shore Home. "I couldn't be prouder that we have grown into a national brand, with a footprint in multiple regions across the country."

West Shore Home recently opened its new, state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The company employs over 1,700 people across all its markets. With a goal of Bringing Happiness to Every Home, its proven customer-focused business model is propelling West Shore Home's growth. Its ability to provide fast, seamless business integrations is changing perceptions in the industry.

With its quality product and quick, efficient turnaround time, the company is also resonating with consumers. Nationally, it has a near perfect Google star rating from customers. The Better Business Bureau has also given West Shore Home an A+ rating.

