West Shore Home® Named a 2024 Top Workplaces USA

Top Workplaces winner for third consecutive year

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the nation's fastest growing home remodeling companies, is proud to announce it has earned a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award by Energage.

It is the third consecutive year that West Shore Home has received this prestigious honor. They are one of 182 large-sized companies in the United States to win the award.

"West Shore Home is honored to be nationally recognized as a Top Workplaces USA employer for the third straight year," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "While we continue to change the paradigm of home remodeling, one thing remains the same, building a company where our employees feel valued, supported, and have the opportunity for career growth."

Top Workplaces, issued by Energage, celebrates companies with 150 or more employees that have built a great workplace culture. More than 42,000 companies were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey and the award is based solely on employee feedback.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Located in 18 states with 39 locations, West Shore Home's mission is to Bring Happiness to Every Home®. It strives for convenient and hassle-free home improvement. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their bath, shower, window or door project from dozens of product combinations. Its one-day installation ensures customers aren't burdened by time consuming remodeling projects.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy, and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

