West Shore Home® Named to Newsweek's 2023 List of Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®

20 Sep, 2023

Ranked among 100 U.S. companies recognized for overall employee satisfaction

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, has earned a spot on Newsweek's annual Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®. The company based in Mechanicsburg, Pa. is known for its fast, easy and convenient bath, shower, window and door replacement. Most projects are completed in just one day.

West Shore Home named one of Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

The top-ranking companies were determined after more than two million employees from organizations across the country were surveyed. Companies that made the list have created a positive workplace where employees feel respected, inspired and appreciated.

"One of our core values is being an exceptional teammate. Together we all play a role in making West Shore Home a place where everyone is excited to come to work each day," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO of West Shore Home. "We pride ourselves on being a place where everyone feels valued and has opportunities to grow professionally."

This is not the first time West Shore Home has been nationally recognized for its workplace culture. It has also received a Top Workplaces USA award from Energage. The company challenges its teammates to get better every single day, all working towards its goal of Becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand®.

Newsweek works in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), which conducts an extensive process to determine the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces. Those that make the prestigious list build businesses that put their employees first.

"Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love."

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

