West Shore Home® Opens New Superior Innovation Center

Apr 18, 2024, 13:00 ET

St. Paul team works exclusively on the company's technology and proprietary apps

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, today opened its technology center in St. Paul, Minn. The Superior Innovation Center is the headquarters for the company's Digital Product Team. With this new location, West Shore Home continues to lead the industry by using technology to create an exceptional customer experience.

West Shore Home is known for its fast, easy and convenient bathroom remodels, and window and door installations. Most projects are completed in a day. It currently operates in 20 states.

"Our team at the Superior Innovation Center is helping us reinvent home remodeling, by making improving your home as easy as purchasing something on Amazon," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "We are exploding the industry paradigm, by leveraging our exclusive technology with the infrastructure we have built nationwide."

The new location is an extension of the company's 2022 acquisition of Design Center, Inc. The team of nearly 40 people specializes in mobile application development; user experience research; content management solutions; custom software platforms and integrations; website design; user interface design; graphic design services; 3D modeling; animation and visualization; virtual reality and augmented reality.

The office is located at 550 Vandalia St., Suite 130 in St. Paul, Minn. 55114.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

