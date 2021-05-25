West Shore LLC Acquires New Multifamily Asset In Louisville, KY

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore LLC, a multifamily real estate investment firm, has acquired Haven on Tucker, a brand-new Class A property in Louisville, Kentucky. The company continues to grow its national footprint with the addition of this 370-unit apartment community. West Shore's expanding national portfolio now includes more than 9,800 apartment homes.

"This acquisition is representative of West Shore's plan to continue to build our presence in growing markets, where we can leverage our regional teams and expertise," said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore. "We expect to continue our significant growth in Kentucky, and nationally as well." The company owns and operates three other properties in Kentucky: Hamburg Farms, Enclave at Hartland, and 1809 at Winchester, all in Lexington.

Located at 12601 Charles Farm Circle, Haven on Tucker provides modern, luxury living just east of downtown. The community offers state-of-the-art amenities and spacious floor plan layouts with high-end features. Each apartment has stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and breakfast bars, crown molding, hardwood-style flooring, and quartz or granite countertops. Amenities include a fully equipped fitness and wellness center complete with spin bikes, yoga room, steam room, and massage room, saltwater swimming pools, dog park, and professional-grade pet spa. The property is in a neighborhood with fine dining, shopping, and top-notch entertainment options, and is an ideal location for exciting apartment living.

"We are pleased to acquire another exceptional asset in Kentucky," said West Shore President Lee Rosenthal. "Haven on Tucker is a valuable addition to our portfolio and our team looks forward to delivering high-quality housing and an excellent resident experience."

Haven on Tucker is now leasing. To learn more, visit www.havenontucker.com.

ABOUT WEST SHORE LLC

West Shore LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 31 multifamily properties in seven states, totaling 9,862 units with a total market value of more than $1.85 billion. For more information about West Shore LLC, visit the company's website at www.west-shore.com.

SOURCE West Shore LLC

Related Links

https://www.west-shore.com/

