West Synchrony™ S1 Prefillable Syringe System Commercially Available at Pharmapack

Showcasing Leadership in Drug Delivery Solutions and Approaches to Combination Products

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced participation at Pharmapack 2026 in Paris, France to showcase its leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment. This event marks the global commercial availability of West Synchrony™ S1 prefillable syringe (PFS) system.

A fully integrated and verified prefillable syringe system designed to ensure seamless interaction between components, supporting reliable and efficient drug delivery performance. Synchrony is a trademark of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

West Synchrony S1 PFS system provides a broad product portfolio including 1 ml long and 2.25 ml staked needle options for biologics and 1 ml standard staked needle and Luer lock options for vaccines. Staked needle system options come with either a rigid or soft needle shield and Luer lock system options will have an integrated tip cap. The system also includes high performance West NovaPure® and FluroTec™ barrier film plungers.

"As a market leader, West closely monitors shifts in the global drug pipeline by emerging companies, particularly the growing demand for combination products alongside the movement of care from hospital to home, both of which introduce new complexity into regulatory and development processes," Stacey Vaughan, Vice President, Marketing and Portfolio Management at West. "This surge of innovation across the industry further highlights why now is the right time to introduce West Synchrony S1 prefillable syringe system."

In addition, West will highlight its industry expertise through learning labs and a product gallery:

Stop Piecing It Together—Get an Integrated Verified Prefillable Syringe System from One Source - Wednesday, January 21, 11:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. CET Presented by Bettine Boltres Ph.D., Director of Scientific Affairs

- Wednesday, January 21, 11:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. CET Product Gallery- West Synchrony S1 PFS System- Wednesday, January 21, 3:25-3:30 p.m. CET Presented by Andy Polywacz, President of Integrated Systems

Wednesday, January 21, 3:25-3:30 p.m. CET Flexible Assembly and Packaging Approach for Steering Combination Products Through Clinical Trials- Thursday, January 22, 10:10- 10:40 a.m. CET Presented by Richard Kieran, Director of Business Development

Thursday, January 22, 10:10- 10:40 a.m. CET

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.