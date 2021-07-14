West Syndrome Market is Projected to Rising at a Steady Growth at a 5.8% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Analyses DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " West Syndrome Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the West Syndrome historical and forecasted epidemiology and the West Syndrome market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The West Syndrome market report also proffers an analysis of the current West Syndrome treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Epidiolex has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of West Syndrome patients by the US FDA.

has been granted for the treatment of West Syndrome patients by the US FDA. The Cannabidiol therapies by BioPharm Solutions and GW Pharma , once approved, will drive the West Syndrome market revenue.

by and , once approved, will drive the West Syndrome market revenue. West Syndrome Market will boom due to companies' clinical development activities, product innovations, and technological advancements . There is support from various organizations to increase awareness of the disease. Also, a growing number of births and rising West Syndrome prevalence is observed.

. There is support from various organizations to of the disease. Also, a and is observed. The factors such as delayed diagnosis and treatment, serious side effects of medications, lack of prevalence-based studies, challenges in conducting clinical trials, and lack of late phase clinical studies will hamper the West Syndrome Market growth.

and will hamper the West Syndrome Market growth. Several key pharmaceutical companies include Lundbeck, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, BioPharm Solutions, and others, are developing novel products to improve the West Syndrome treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the West Syndrome treatment outlook. Apart from these, various other companies such as Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Avanex Life Sciences Corporation are exploring their therapeutics for infantile spasms in the early stages of clinical development.

and are exploring their therapeutics for infantile spasms in the early stages of clinical development. Looking at the historical trend of emerging therapies, their probability of success in entering the West Syndrome market remains a bit low, considering that key Epilepsy players such as Marinus Pharma and Insys therapeutics did not continue developing their respective drugs owing to unsatisfactory responses. Later, Insys therapeutics winded down its operations.

West Syndrome is an age-related specific epileptic encephalopathy due to multiple and diverse causes. It is characterized by a unique type of seizure called epileptic (infantile) spasms and gross EEG abnormalities of hypsarrhythmia.

DelveInsight estimates that the total diagnosed West Syndrome prevalent population in the 7MM was 8,601 cases in 2020. Moreover, West Syndrome is more prevalent in males than in females.

The West Syndrome Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total West Syndrome Prevalent Population

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of West Syndrome

Gender-specific Diagnosed West Syndrome Prevalent Population

West Syndrome Treatment Market

The current treatment of West Syndrome involves Hormonal Therapy (ACTH), Vigabatrin, Corticosteroids, and other off-label therapies, among the most common medications used as a first-line treatment option. On the other hand, Anti-epileptic Drugs (AEDs) form the second-line treatment for West Syndrome patients. ACTH (Adrenocorticotropic hormone) is probably the most universally accepted first-line treatment and the most effective in treating West Syndrome.

Along with ACTH, corticosteroids are also usually the first line of treatment options for the disease. Prednisolone is appealing because of its low cost, ready accessibility in many countries, ease of administration, and increasing evidence that it may be similar in efficacy to ACTH and vigabatrin.

West Syndrome Marketed & Emerging Drugs

There are two approved products, namely Sabril (vigabatrin) and Acthar Gel (corticotropin injection), to treat the West Syndrome. Out of these two therapies, vigabatrin is approved in the US, Europe, and Japan; however, Acthar Gel is only approved in the US and is used as off-label therapy in the other two regions. In addition, in Europe, vigabatrin is marketed by Orphelia Pharma by the brand name Kigabeq.

The current West Syndrome emerging market lacks a robust pipeline with GW Pharma and BioPharm Solutions as major players, Epidiolex (GW Pharmaceuticals) is in its phase III developmental stage, whereas BioPharm Solutions is conducting a phase II clinical developmental trial for its antiepileptic drug candidate JBPOS0101, but the results of this trial have not been published yet.

To conclude, the West Syndrome Market growth will enlarge since many companies are innovating. The technological advancements will help in better diagnosis and treatment, thereby resulting in a lucrative market opportunity. The current treatment options are very few for treating patients with West syndrome, which opens a platform of new therapies to enter the market. The key West Syndrome pipeline therapies are expected to get launched in the market as early as possible, hold several partnerships and collaborations, and designations from the FDA.

Nevertheless, the growth of the West Syndrome Market might be hindered due to the lack of awareness of indication among healthcare providers, which results in delays in diagnosis and treatment. There are only two approved therapies to date to treat West syndrome (vigabatrin and corticotropin injection), which also have adverse side effects. In addition, various issues are faced while conducting West Syndrome clinical trials, impacting the actual analysis. There is a lack of late-phase clinical studies, which means not many therapies will be approved anytime soon.

Scope of the West Syndrome Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

West Syndrome Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By West Syndrome Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for West Syndrome: Lundbeck, Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, BioPharm Solutions, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 West Syndrome Key Insights 2 West Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary of West Syndrome 4 West Syndrome Disease Background and Overview 5 Diagnostic Algorithm for West Syndrome 6 Clinical Algorithm for Epileptic Spasms (Infantile Spasms) By Texas Children's Hospital 7 Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 West Syndrome Treatment 9 West Syndrome Treatment Algorithm 10 Guidelines for the Management and Treatment of Infantile Seizures 11 West Syndrome Marketed Products 11.1 Sabril (Vigabatrin): Lundbeck 11.2 H.P. Acthar Gel: Questcor Pharmaceuticals/Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals 12 West Syndrome Emerging Therapies 12.1 Epidiolex (GWP42003-P): GW Pharmaceuticals 12.2 JBPOS0101: BioPharm Solutions 13 West Syndrome 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 The United States West Syndrome Market Size 13.2 EU-5 West Syndrome Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.2.3 Japan West Syndrome Market Size 14 Case Reports 15 Recognized Establishments 16 West Syndrome Unmet Needs 17 West Syndrome Market Drivers 18 West Syndrome Market Barriers 19 SWOT Analysis of West Syndrome 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

