West Tennessee Bank Breaks Ground on Permanent Germantown Branch

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Tennessee Bank broke ground July 7 on its new Germantown branch, marking another milestone in the bank's continued expansion into Shelby County.

"We are so excited to be planting roots here in this community," said Wendy Percoski, community president for West Tennessee Bank's Germantown office.

West Tennessee Bank broke ground July 7 on its new Germantown branch, marking another milestone in the bank’s continued expansion into Shelby County. West Tennessee Bank broke ground July 7 on its new Germantown branch, marking another milestone in the bank’s continued expansion into Shelby County.

West Tennessee Bank, a division of Decatur County Bank, has served Tennessee communities since 1899. After entering the Shelby County market in 2022 with a loan production office, the bank opened a full-service branch in Germantown in 2024 before purchasing new property in April 2025 to establish a permanent home.

Located at 7707 Wolf River Circle, the planned facility is designed with convenience in mind. It will feature extra-wide drive-thru lanes, 24-hour ATM access, convenient entrances from multiple streets and executive office space for commercial lending, mortgage lending and wealth management services.

The current Germantown branch, located at 7505 Capitol Drive, will remain open until construction of the new facility is completed.

Mike Edwards, Shelby County Chairman of West Tennessee Bank, said the bank's mission extends beyond traditional banking services.

"West Tennessee Bank is unique because we're a Community Development Financial Institution, which means we're even more focused on the needs of the people we serve," Edwards said. "We'll certainly provide lending, but we'll also invest our time, effort and resources into strengthening this community. We not only consider that our goal, it's really part of our mission."

Percoski said knowing one's neighbors and building respectful relationships are essential to regional growth.

"Too often, small local businesses feel like nobody cares," Percoski said. "Our goal is to provide the same level of customer service whether someone needs a $50,000 line of credit or a $5 million loan. We are proud to treat every customer — small businesses, large corporations, individuals or families — with the respect and personal attention they deserve."

The new branch will serve customers throughout Germantown, East Memphis, Cordova, Bartlett and Collierville. Percoski said the location was selected because of its central access to surrounding communities and its proximity to one of the area's growing medical and professional districts.

Throughout its time in Shelby County, West Tennessee Bank has supported local schools, organizations and leadership initiatives, including sponsorships within the Germantown Municipal School District and scholarships for graduating students.

Germantown Vice Mayor and Alderman Mary Anne Gibson welcomed the bank's investment in the city and praised its longstanding reputation for civic engagement.

"West Tennessee Bank has a rich tradition of supporting the communities it serves," Gibson said. "They plant deep roots, and I fully expect them to do the same here in Germantown. We're excited they're here, and I believe our residents will embrace West Tennessee Bank just as they'll embrace Germantown."

Following remarks from bank leaders and local officials, Father Joe Sax offered a blessing before attendees participated in the ceremonial groundbreaking. The celebration included representatives from West Tennessee Bank branches in Decaturville, Parsons, Jackson and Brownsville, along with members of the Germantown Chamber of Commerce and other community leaders.

The new branch represents West Tennessee Bank's continued investment in West Tennessee communities while expanding access to personalized financial services for individuals, families and businesses throughout the greater Memphis area.

SOURCE West Tennessee Bank