West Texas A&M Selects Extreme Networks' Wi-Fi 6 Solution to Provide Digital Game Day Experiences at Buffalo Stadium

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern sports fans expect seamless, uninterrupted mobile connectivity for their myriad of devices and applications while attending games. To create a digital-first sporting venue, West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) deployed high-density, professional-grade Wi-Fi 6 solutions from Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) at Buffalo Stadium. The initiative, spearheaded by students, will allow the University to use its Wi-Fi network to streamline game day operations at the new stadium, and offer digital fan experiences, such as social sign-in, mobile ticketing, access to real-time stats, and the ability to stream video. It will also power new HD digital scoreboards.

WTAMU is part of the Texas A&M University System and is home to more than 10,000 students and 800 faculty and staff members. Its new 8,500-seat stadium opened in September 2019. In addition to working closely with the college's administration during the planning phase and funding nearly 75 percent of the renovations via an increased athletic fee, students are playing an active role in deploying Extreme's stadium technology solution. The University has also started a Wi-Fi coaching program to help fans get online during the games, and is tapping 10 to 15 students within its Computer Information Systems program to manage the infrastructure year-round in exchange for academic credit through the program's network curriculum.

The University, which holds more than 1,000 events annually, is also planning to deploy Wi-Fi 6 access points, Elements of Extreme's Smart OmniEdge™ solution, at its other sports venues, including WTAMU Fieldhouse where the Lady Buff volleyball team plays; First United Bank Center, home to its men's and women's basketball teams; WTAMU Track and Field Complex; and to power its growing esports program.

Key benefits:

High-performance, professional-grade Wi-Fi 6 network: Powered by ExtremeMobility™ Wi-Fi 6 access points and ExtremeSwitching™ technology, the new network will enable the University to offer the ultimate game day experience for fans. Students will be able to seamlessly upload photos, images, and videos on social media, and access other bandwidth-intensive apps. The new network will support mobile devices, as well as 75 video surveillance cameras, a new mobile ticketing system, and point of sale services (PoS), with plenty of capacity to power more devices and services down the road.

Granular analytics and visibility: Utilizing ExtremeAnalytics™, the University will have real-time granular insights into network performance and application usage, allowing them to better serve students' interests and market additional offerings, such as subsequent event tickets, to boost fan engagement.

Utilizing ExtremeAnalytics™, the University will have real-time granular insights into network performance and application usage, allowing them to better serve students' interests and market additional offerings, such as subsequent event tickets, to boost fan engagement. Streamlined network management: With Extreme Management Center™, the University can automate and manage the network with a single pane of glass and ensure smooth operations during events. The IT team can shift focus from network and device management to building in-stadium experiences that meet the digital appetite of its millennial student body.

WTAMU joins Extreme's growing list of more than 4,500 college campuses and 17,000 schools worldwide where its networking solutions are deployed. The University chose Extreme Networks based on the company's proven track record with professional and collegiate stadiums, esports arenas and sports leagues. Extreme Networks is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of the National Football League, delivering high-density Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 25 NFL teams, and during the past six Super Bowls.

Executive Perspectives

James Webb, Chief Information Officer, West Texas A&M University

"This stadium renovation is by students and for students. We knew that bringing this project to life would require a state-of-the-art network that has been battle-tested in the toughest environments. Extreme's NFL-caliber solution is just that. With Extreme's Wi-Fi 6 technology, we now have the infrastructure to future-proof our sports stadiums across campus and support the future-looking, immersive experiences students have been craving. We are also able to provide our students with experiential learning opportunities, as they're the ones who get to deploy and manage this new network technology on a day-to-day basis."

John Brams, Director, Hospitality, Sports and Entertainment, Extreme Networks

"In deploying Wi-Fi 6, West Texas A&M is the first University in the nation to deploy this next-gen Wi-Fi technology in its stadium, joining a select group of forward-looking organizations that are pushing the boundaries of fan experience and reinventing in-stadium connectivity. With professional-grade, stadium-caliber Wi-Fi 6, West Texas A&M now has the capacity to support more devices and applications, and the foundation to offer cutting-edge new digital fan experiences including 4K video broadcasts, biometric payments and seamless augmented reality and virtual reality experiences moving forward. We're excited to help put West Texas A&M on the map for having one of the top collegiate sports venues in the country."

