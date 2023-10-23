West to Attend and Showcase Industry Leadership in Packaging and Containment at CPHI Worldwide Conference

News provided by

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

23 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced its participation at CPHI Worldwide in Barcelona, Spain to showcase its leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment.

"West is applying its 100 years of innovation to address the changing containment and delivery needs of more complex molecules and combination products as well as more sustainable options for the industry," said Chris Ryan, Vice President, Containment and Glass Systems at West. "At this year's CPHI, West will be sharing our guidance on Annex 1 EU GMP regulations and, as the exclusive distributor of Corning® Viridian™ Vials, we will be introducing this product that brings both performance and sustainability to the industry."

West will highlight its industry expertise through several technical-focused presentations at its booth (2G40):

  • Building a Sustainable Future - Tuesday, October 24 from 16:30 – 18:00
    • Introducing Corning® Viridian™ Vials
    • Speaker: Matt Siver, Sr. Director, Generics Market Unit
  • Mastering Contamination Control - Wednesday, October 25 from 17:00 – 18:30
    • Highlighting NovaPure® Syringe Plungers and guidance on contamination control strategies for EU GMP Annex 1
    • Speaker: Kusal Senanayake, Sr. Director, Biologics Market Unit

This year West is a finalist for the Drug Delivery Device category at the 2023 CPHI Pharma Awards for its FluroTec® 5-10mL Cartridge Plunger, the 13mm NovaPure® Ready to Use Stopper and the Flip-Off® CCS Seal combined offering to support large volume delivery.  Corning® Viridian™ Vials were also announced as a finalist in the Sustainability category.

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com.

For more information about CPHI Worldwide, please visit: CPHI Barcelona | Where Business Meets Science

About West  
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year.  

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

© 2023 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. 

West and the diamond logo, FluroTec, Flip-Off, and NovaPure are registered trademarks of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.   

Corning® and Viridian™ are trademarks of Corning Incorporated.   

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of Corning® Viridian™ Vials.  

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

