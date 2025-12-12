West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 am PST in San Francisco, California.

The live webcast for this event can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of this webcast will also be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days after the event.

About West
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.  

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2024 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted. 

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

