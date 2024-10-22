West to Present on Large Volume Delivery Systems, Administration and Transfer Devices, and Prefillable Syringe Component Expertise at the PDA Conference

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced participation in the 2024 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference in Phoenix, AZ to showcase its leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment.

"With the rise of biologic drugs, injectables are the fastest growing drug segment today, bringing with it new challenges of complex molecules and treatment requirements," says Atul Patel, Vice President, Delivery Devices at West. "As the market leader, West continues to adapt and expand the performance of high-quality drug delivery packaging and devices to meet the changing needs of patients, regulators, and industry partners."

At this year's PDA, West will be sharing insights through various posters and a presentation on how leveraging primary container and device platforms can reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market for combination products.

Featured Speaking Session:

Title: Enabling High-Volume Drug Delivery with a Platform Approach

Speaker: Gurmeet Singh, Senior Director, Business Development

Date and Time: October 22, 2024, 10:25- 10:35am PST

Featured Posters:

Title: Performance of Pre-Filled Syringe Systems at Low Temperature

Author: Page McAndrew, Director, Scientific Communications

Title: Container Closure Integrity Testing Strategy for Drug-led Combination Products: A Practical Approach

Author: Jen Roark, Technology Manager, Scientific Affairs

Title: Evaluating Vial Adapter Transfer Devices for Reconstitution with Pre-Filled Syringes: Using USP (United States Pharmacopoeia) <382>

Author: Ronan Jenkinson, Manager, Sales Business and Development, Combination Product and Services

Title: Visual Impairment Affordances Can Benefit All Users

Author: Lisa Lacouette-Ward, Senior Specialist, Regulatory Affairs

For more information about the PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference, please visit: PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference 2024 | PDA

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 43 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2023 generated $2.95 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.