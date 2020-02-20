West Town Bank & Trust to Sponsor & Speak at Industrial Hemp Summit 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Town Bank & Trust will appear at The Industrial Hemp Summit as a Supporting Sponsor for the upcoming 2020 event in Danville, Virginia. Melissa Marsal, West Town Bank & Trust Chief Operating Officer, will be a featured speaker at The Summit.

Ms. Marsal's speech, titled "Your Bank Is Not Ex-Hemp'd!" will provide valuable information for hemp-related businesses and detail several questions those businesses should be asking financial institutions to ensure a safe and secure banking relationship.

"Some banks aren't willing to bank hemp customers," Ms. Marsal recently said. "At West Town Bank & Trust, we don't just bank hemp, we embrace it. We've done a tremendous amount of diligence concerning hemp rules and regulations and have written a compliance program to make sure our clients operate within compliance. If you're in a hemp-related business and need a bank that understands your needs and your industry, we're ready to help you bank hemp safely."

The Industrial Hemp Summit will be held on Feb. 24-25, 2020 and will once again be hosted by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). The Summit will highlight current innovation in the industry and explore the resources and infrastructure needed to move the industry forward. With the passing of the 2018 United States Farm Bill, U.S. growers, processors and others may now consider entering this versatile market as an opportunity for diversification.

"We're excited to welcome West Town Bank & Trust as one of our Supporting Sponsors and are looking forward to Melissa's presentation," said Mark Gignac, Executive Director of IALR. "She and her team have done an outstanding job of thoroughly researching and understanding the challenges of banking hemp. It should be extremely enlightening."

The Industrial Hemp Summit has traditionally ranked as a sell-out event. Last year, stakeholders from 18 states, the District of Columbia and Canada attended, including investors, economic developers, tobacco companies, entrepreneurs, medical companies and others interested in advancing the U.S. industrial hemp market.

About West Town Bank & Trust

West Town Bank & Trust is a division of West Town Bancorp Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based financial services holding company. Founded in 1922, the Bank has built a hemp program uniquely tailored to the challenges of hemp-related businesses. Visit www.westtownbank.com to learn more about West Town's personal, business, mortgage, insurance and commercial lending services, including SBA and USDA lending.

