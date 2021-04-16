West Town Insurance Agency Hires New Insurance Producer

"The decision to bring Amy onboard aligns with our business development strategy to expand our market share in eastern North Carolina," said Leah Farmer, Director of Operations at West Town Insurance Agency, Inc. "Amy balances a breadth of business development experience with an ability to form genuine connections with local business owners in need of insurance, as she is someone who was formerly self-employed. A recent increase in coronavirus-related business practices has put risk management protocols in the spotlight for many of our local small business clients and we are excited to have Amy on the team to help deliver tailored solutions to address these needs. In addition, Amy will be helping protect the financial interests of individuals and families in our local market with life, auto and home insurance needs."

Born and raised in Edenton, North Carolina, Amy's professional background includes a wealth of experience in the medical industry. She started her career as a licensed Physical Therapist Assistant and transitioned to roles in both medical device sales and consulting services to physicians and other health care specialists, including patient care, billing, and outside marketing. In 2013, she formed her own business, Finders KeepHERs, a home décor and gift boutique with a focus on interior design consulting to individuals and local small businesses. Ancillary services to design included inventory management, market trend forecasting, and creative marketing and social media strategies. In addition, she was an advocate for other local entrepreneurs, providing shared retail space at the Finders KeepHERs location.

She was awarded "Small Business of the Year" in 2018 by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce. Amy is a Board Member of several local organizations, including Destination Downtown Edenton, Inc. and Eastern Women's Entrepreneurship Center, as well as an active member of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.

About West Town Insurance Agency, Inc.

West Town Insurance Agency, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: IFHI). The Agency was established in 1990 and is a Trusted Choice® independent insurance agency based in Edenton, North Carolina. As an independent agency, the Company represents a number of different carriers and can compare coverage and prices to find the best possible value for individual or business circumstances. Visit https://www.westtownins.com/ to learn more.

