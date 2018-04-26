West USA Realty Announces Expansion into Show Low

PHOENIX, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty announced its expansion into Show Low, Arizona. West USA Realty's new location is at 960 E. Deuce of Clubs Show Low, AZ 85901. The new branch location will provide private offices, desks and meeting spaces to the White Mountains real estate agents and the community. The office will be managed by Tracy Oliva, the owner. With the addition of the Show Low office, Ed and Tracy Oliva own 6 IBA locations with West USA Realty. Other locations include Snowflake, Heber/Overgaard, Pinetop, Payson and Fountain Hills.

"Ed and I are excited to announce our expansion for West USA Realty in the White Mountains. The office is ready for business in the thriving cool pines of the White Mountains. We are so proud to be part of the community in Show Low, and we look forward to providing this service to the White Mountains and the real estate industry," says Tracy Oliva, Owner.

West USA Realty has been known as the agent-centric company, providing the latest in technology, superior broker support, and skill development in the industry. With this innovative model, agents are granted access to a proprietary online dashboard, customized mobile apps, agent-branded websites, social media management, transaction services, coaching, technology and sales skills courses.

"Over the last five years, West USA Realty has been expanding its presence in the White Mountains with additional offices, top agents, and significant increases in home sales. As one of the first real estate offices visible from both highway 60 and 240, our newest location in Show Low provides great visibility and convenience for visitors who may be interested in purchasing a home after being captivated by the beauty of the mountains, its charm, and the wonderful people who call the White Mountains home. We are currently interviewing experienced REALTORS® for a managing broker position on the Mountain. Email your resume to careerop@westusa.com for a confidential interview," says Todd Menard, COO.

West USA Realty is committed to providing the best broker support in the industry. It has four full-time brokers bringing a collective 100 years of experience in the real estate market. West USA Realty's brokers are available 365 days a year, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

About West USA Realty, Inc. - Arizona

West USA Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage offering residential, new homes, luxury homes, property management, and commercial sales services. In 2018, West USA Realty, Inc. celebrated its 32nd year providing real estate services to the State of Arizona; having represented over 1 million clients since the company was founded. West USA Realty, Inc. Ranks 14th Among the Top 500 Real Estate Firms in the Nation by RisMedia's 30th Annual Power Broker Report for 2017. West USA Realty reported over 20,000 closed residential transactions and a total sales volume of $3.4 Billion in 2017. For more information about West USA Realty, please visit www.westusa.com or call (602) 942-4200.

Media Contact:

Bree Kruger

Communications Director

West USA Realty, Inc.

602-942-4200

194060@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-usa-realty-announces-expansion-into-show-low-300637192.html

SOURCE West USA Realty

Related Links

http://www.westusa.com

