West USA Realty Facilitates Arizona's 2nd Most Expensive Home Sale

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty Inc. recently facilitated Arizona's 2nd most expensive residential sale. The home sold for $21.5 million, the West USA REALTORS® who listed the property were Vincent & Angelo Fratantoni.

Castle On the Hill Vincent Fratantoni & Angelo Fratantoni

The house, built by Fratantoni Luxury Estates, which is known as "The Castle on The Hill."

Is located in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf, boasts over 12,000 square feet of space and includes a guest house separated from the main property. The home, built in 2020, features an Italian-style exterior with an interior in the modern French style. The main house features five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The guest house includes two bedrooms that are custom-designed, a kitchen, and two bathrooms.

"This home is a prime example of what a modern-day high-end luxury home should look and feel like. After the buyers viewed other large & expensive homes throughout Arizona, this home exceeded all of the buyers' needs/wants and they instantly fell in love with the attention to detail after seeing the home for the first time. It was an absolute pleasure working with such amazing sellers/buyers in a transaction of this magnitude," said Vincent Fratantoni.

The purchase was made by a retired couple from the San Francisco Bay Area. They said they chose to move to Arizona for a better way of life.

About West USA Realty, Inc. — Arizona

West USA Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage. It offers residential, new home, luxury home, commercial sales, property management, and business sales services. The brokerage ranks 14th Among the Top 500 Real Estate Firms in the Nation according to RisMedia's Annual Power Broker Report for 2021. West USA Realty reported a $5.2 billion total sales volume in 2020. For more information on West USA Realty, please visit www.westusa.com or call (602) 942-4200.

