West USA Realty, Inc. Among Nation's Best for Sales Production

PHOENIX, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty, Inc. has been named the 14th highest production real estate brokerage in the Nation, according to the Real Trends 500 ranking and reporting published by Real Trends, Inc. In 2017, West USA Realty closed over 21,000 contracts with sales volume in excess of $3.4 Billion dollars.

In addition, West USA Realty, Inc. received top-ranking National honors in the following categories: #10 in Largest Privately-Owned Independent Brokerages, #14 in Top 5-Year Movers by Transactions, and #16 in Top Movers in Production Year Over Year.

"Now in our 31st year, West USA Realty has long honored the incredible business feats of remarkable real estate sales people—and talented company employees—who continue to shape our firm and drive our industry. We are honored to be included once again as one of the top brokerages in the Nation. Our success is driven by our agents. Our mission is to provide our agents with the best brokerage support, services and technologies in the industry. We believe this focus is why we continue, year after year, to be included in this elite list of real estate brokerages," said Todd Menard, COO of West USA Realty, Inc.

"Housing sales in the nation were up 1.1 percent in 2017 over 2016. Real Trends 500 firms were up 3.3 percent in the same period," said Steve Murray, President of Real Trends. "For the fourth year in a row, the nation's largest brokerage firms gained market share."

About West USA Realty, Inc. - Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona-based West USA Realty has over 17 offices and over 2500 real estate licensees. Since 1987, West USA Realty, Inc. has grown exponentially and continues to gain market share. The brokerage fosters an agent-centric culture where it focuses on providing education, resources, technology and broker support that meets the growing demands of new licensees and top producing REALTORS®.

West USA Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage with agents specializing in residential real estate and luxury homes, new home sales, property management, land, commercial and business brokers. For more information on the company, please visit www.westusa.com or call (602) 942-4200.

About REAL Trends

REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source for news, analysis and information about the residential real estate industry since 1987. They are a privately-held publishing, communications and consulting company based in Castle Pines, Colorado.

