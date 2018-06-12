West USA Realty, Inc. Announces Expansion in Pinetop-Lakeside Market

PHOENIX, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty, Inc., the 14th largest production brokerage in the nation has announced the opening of a new Pinetop-Lakeside branch office to accommodate their expanding agent base in the White Mountains of AZ.

West USA Realty is leasing the space previously occupied by C21 High Desert Realty located at 2482 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ 85935.

West USA Realty has been focusing on increasing its market share in the White Mountain real estate market by hiring respected, competent and productive licensees, while becoming more involved in local activities and the community.

"Our goal is to provide our White Mountain REALTORS® with facilities and environments conducive to high-production. With the addition of this Pinetop office, following the recent launch of our Show Low office, we believe this continues to validate our commitment to our current and future agent family, and our continued presence on the mountain," said Todd C. Menard, COO.

ABOUT West USA Realty

West USA Realty, Inc. is a private family-owned brokerage founded in Phoenix, AZ in 1986. For the last 30 years it has specialized in the 100% model disrupting the industry myth by providing the top administrative, educational, technological and Broker support services. In the last 12 months, West USA Realty closed over 20,000 properties and has sales volume in excess of $3.4 billion. West USA Realty has over 2000 agents who specialize in residential new and resale homes, luxury homes, property management, commercial, business brokers, and land. For more information visit www.westusa.com. For career opportunities visit www.westusaflex.com or call (602) 942-4200.

(Source: Real Trends, Inc. and RisMedia)

CONTACT:

Nick Weitekamp

602-942-4200

196802@email4pr.com

