West USA Realty, Inc. Announces its Top Producers at Their Annual Agent Summit and Awards Luncheon

PHOENIX, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty, Inc., the 14th largest production brokerage in the nation, announced their 2017 Top Producing REALTOR®s at their annual 2-day event. In 2017, West USA Realty closed over 20,000 properties and sales volume totaling in excess of $3.4 billion.

West USA's first Mastermind Agent Summit launched the 2-day event highlighting numerous key-note speakers sharing technologies and internet behavior data which is used by top performers to enhance the services and improve the consumers experiences. The summit, which was held at the Orange Tree Resort in Scottsdale, was open to agents from all brokerages with over 250 in attendance.

An Appreciation Party followed at the Degree 270 Lounge on the 14th floor of the Talking Stick Resort and Casino in Scottsdale. This event provided the top performers an opportunity to relax and mingle amongst themselves, the sponsors and key note speakers, in an aesthetic environment while feasting on complimentary hors d'oeuvres and cocktails.

The 2-day event culminated with the Awards Luncheon at the Orange Tree Resort in Scottsdale. This year, West USA Realty had the largest attendance of top REALTORS® who were honored for their production. Other attendees received longevity awards representing thanks to those who had been with West USA Realty for 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years.

"West USA Realty continually strives to improve upon the best brokerage services in the industry. From entry-level support to those services and technologies that enhance top performers businesses and skill development. We thank our staff and employees for their day-to-day efforts and superb commitment behind the scenes. Top producers require top services, technology and broker support, and we believe this validates why so many REALTORS® and clients choose West USA Realty," said Todd Menard, COO.

The sponsors were also noted as being a key factor in West USA Realty's annual success and for the caliber of services they provide to the brokerage and the industry. The following is an alphabetical list of companies who were Platinum Sponsors for the events:

Academy Mortgage American Title Agency Fairway Mortgage Fidelity Home Protection First American Title Ins Co. Great American Title Agency HCP Home Inspection JP Morgan Chase Bank Sierra Pacific Mortgage Wallick & Volk Mortgage Co. Zillow Group (Title Sponsor)



West USA Realty, Inc. is a private family-owned brokerage founded in Phoenix, AZ in 1986. For the last 30 years it has specialized in the 100% model disrupting the industry myth by providing the top administrative, educational, technological and Broker support services. West USA Realty has over 2000 agents who specialize in residential new and resale homes, luxury homes, property management, commercial, business brokers, and land. For more information visit www.westusa.com. For career opportunities visit www.westusaflex.com or call (602) 942-4200.

