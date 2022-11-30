West USA Realty Partners with Camelback Moving for Toy Drive

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty, Inc. has partnered with Camelback Moving, and The Ice Denettes for their annual Toy Drive.

The Toy Drive supports the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Reservation. All organizations involved are working to collect a variety of donated items, including toys, gift cards, clothing, blankets, winter clothing, bicycles, and more.

The Apache County Sheriff's Posse is assisting the organizations above with the collection of donations and the Toy Drive.

West USA Realty, Inc. is providing donors with three drop-off locations, with addresses as follows:

16150 N Arrowhead Fountains

Center Dr #100, Peoria, AZ, 85382

4505 E Chandler Blvd #170

Phoenix, AZ, 85048

2355 W Utopia Rd

Phoenix, AZ, 85027

Drop-offs will be accepted from Thanksgiving Day [November 24th, 2022] through December 16th, 2022 at noon Mountain Standard Time.

Those who want to learn more about the Toy Drive can call Marie at 602-564-6683 or email [email protected].

About West USA Realty, Inc. — Arizona

West USA Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage. It offers residential, new home, luxury home, commercial sales, property management, and business sales services. The brokerage ranks 14th Among the Top 500 Real Estate Firms in the Nation according to RisMedia's Annual Power Broker Report for 2021. West USA Realty reported a $5.2 billion total sales volume in 2020. For more information on West USA Realty, please visit www.westusa.com or call (602) 942-4200.

Media Contact:

Nick Weitekamp, Exec. Vice-President

West USA Realty, Inc.

602-942-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE West USA Realty