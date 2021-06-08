West USA Realty Welcomes New Surprise Office Manager

PHOENIX, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West USA Realty, Inc. is proud to announce Ana Beltran has accepted the position of office manager for the firm's Surprise Branch Office. As a licensed Manager, Ana will contribute to the individual success of West USA Realty agents focusing on office training events, mentorship, coaching, technology, motivation and administration, and mobilizing the impact of West USA Realty Cares events and service within the community. In addition, Ana will have a vital role in recruiting new and experienced agents to the Surprise office.

Ana Beltran

"We have been searching for a dynamic Manager whose work experience would validate those attributes transparent to our company's culture, mission, and vision. We believe Ana is the ideal candidate with a proven track record of effective management and agent-focused results-driven leadership." – Todd C. Menard, COO.

Ms. Beltran has been a CA licensed Broker/REALTOR ® for over a decade and licensed in Arizona since 2019. Most recently, Ana was the Owner of Home Heights Realty in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area. She recently relocated and now calls Arizona home.

About West USA Realty, Inc. - Arizona

West USA Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage offering residential, new homes, luxury homes, property management, and commercial and business sales services. West USA Realty, Inc. celebrated its 34th year providing real estate services to the State of Arizona, representing over 1 million clients since the company was founded. West USA Realty, Inc. Ranks 14th Among the Top 500 Real Estate Firms in the Nation by RisMedia's Annual Power Broker Report for 2021. West USA Realty reported over 25,000 closed residential transactions and a total sales volume of $5.2 Billion in 2020. For more information about West USA Realty, please visit www.westusa.com or call (602) 942-4200.

Media Contact:

Nick Weitekamp, Exec. Vice-President

West USA Realty, Inc.

602-942-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE West USA Realty