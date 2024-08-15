West Valley College and SASCC Launch Senior Guided Pathways

First-of-its-kind program offers tuition-free credit and noncredit course bundles starting this fall

SARATOGA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Valley College (WVC) and Successful Aging Solutions & Community Consulting (SASCC), a nonprofit service provider and community consultancy that offers a suite of programs for older adults, are proud to launch Senior Guided Pathways (SGP), the nation's first program addressing the intersection of education, aging, and job skills training providing comprehensive educational and career support for adults 50+.

Starting this fall, SGP will offer credit and noncredit course bundles at WVC designed to support older Californians facing barriers such as ageism, a rapidly changing job market, and the lack of training programs tailored to their needs. The courses being offered are informed by community responses and have practical application, based on survey data conducted locally in 2023 and 2024. Tuition is free for enrolled seniors, and SASCC is providing transportation to and from campus as well as technical support with navigating the online processes at no cost.

Earlier this month, WVC and SASCC hosted the SGP Day of Action to inform and engage the community about the unique opportunities and resources available to them. Over 30 volunteers assembled at WVC's Main Campus Center to hear from the program's architects and then canvas homes in the WVC service area to share information about SGP and enrollment details. Modeled after successful political campaigns, volunteers were equipped with door hangers, lawn signs, pamphlets, and scripts describing the benefits of the program. Over 400 homes were visited, with 82% of homes where a resident answered expressing interest in learning more.

"Community colleges are a vehicle for families to achieve generational stability and functional longevity, and we are proud to be in the first community college district offering targeted programming to cultivate and produce local workforce talent, for all ages," said Dr. Jennifery Taylor-Mendoza, President of WVC. "The Day of Action for Senior Guided Pathways helped raise community awareness as we launch this critical resource, free to any individual 50+ in our district service area."

"By breaking down barriers to access and providing comprehensive career support, Senior Guided Pathways is making it easier for local adults to access community programs, enabling them to secure better jobs and enhance their quality of life," said Tylor Taylor, CEO of SASCC. "This vital initiative and partnership with WVC reflects our collective commitment to investing in lifelong learning for both aging adults within our community as well as future generations."

WVC will be hosting a hands-on registration event on Saturday, August 17 from 9:30-1:00 p.m. at the Student Services Center. Please visit https://www.westvalley.edu/events/registration-saturday/ to RSVP.

Fall courses begin August 24, 2024 but enrollment for a full semester course ends on September 8.

If you are interested in getting involved, please contact Lisa Butterfield at 408-868-1257.

To learn more about Senior Guided Pathways, please visit: https://www.westvalley.edu/schools/continuing-education/sascc/

About Successful Aging Solutions & Community Consulting (SASCC):

Successful Aging Solutions & Community Consulting (SASCC) has been a trusted leader in the Santa Clara community since 1979. As a nonprofit consultancy, SASCC works to elevate the standard of living for older adults every day, helping them stay active, informed, and independent. We offer an integrated suite of programs and consulting for community colleges, cities, and counties, aimed at supporting older adults. For this growing population, this means essential transportation infrastructure, opportunities for continuing education, safe places to socialize, stay active, and learn, and solutions-based journalism to civically engaged. Together, we can work together to empower our communities to be great places to grow up and grow old.

About West Valley College

West Valley College is a public California Community College, located in Saratoga, CA and is part of the West Valley-Mission Community College District. The college provides students with degrees, certificates, and transfer opportunities to meet the workforce demands of our community. WVC is fully accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges/Western Association of Schools and Colleges. To learn more about West Valley College, visit: www.westvalley.edu

