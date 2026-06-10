West Virginia Expands Statewide Maternal Mental Health Access Through Trayt Health's Technology Platform

With the latest deployment of the West Virginia Perinatal Psychiatric Access Program (WV PPAP), Trayt's platform now supports more than 20 psychiatry access programs nationwide, including eight perinatal access programs.

MENLO PARK, Calif. and CHARLESTON, W.Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trayt Health, a clinician-directed, patient-centric behavioral health technology platform, today announced the West Virginia Perinatal Psychiatric Access Program (WV PPAP) is deploying its platform to expand timely access to maternal mental health care for new and expecting mothers across West Virginia.

Trayt Health's behavioral health platform will enable WV PPAP to standardize and scale its psychiatric consultation model through specialized workflows that improve data capture, measurement, and reporting. Over time, this will improve WV PPAP's efficiency and reach. Trayt's digital infrastructure supports structured intake, real-time collaboration, referral management, and longitudinal program tracking and reporting.

"Maternal mental health is critical to the overall health of both parent and child, yet access to timely psychiatric support remains a challenge across many parts of West Virginia," said Malekeh Amini, Founder & CEO of Trayt Health. "By integrating Trayt Health's platform, we will enable more efficient consultations and better care coordination while giving program leaders better visibility into patient and program outcomes."

Strengthening Maternal Mental Health Access Across West Virginia

Maternal mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders (SUDs), are among the most common complications of pregnancy and the postpartum period. At the same time, many West Virginia counties lack sufficient access to perinatal psychiatrists and behavioral health specialists.

WV PPAP is a statewide provider-to-provider consultation program designed to equip frontline clinicians with rapid access to psychiatric expertise and community resource referrals. The program supports perinatal mental health and SUDs. Through real-time consultation, training, and outreach, WV PPAP helps integrate behavioral health into routine maternal care with an emphasis on rural and underserved communities where access to specialists remains limited.

Through WV PPAP's deployment of Trayt Health, the program will:

Simplify psychiatric consultation requests and documentation

Streamline communication between consulting psychiatrists and frontline providers

Enhance referral coordination and follow-up tracking

Strengthen program reporting and statewide impact measurement

Expand provider continuing medical education (CME) and long-term maternal mental health capacity

"WV PPAP was created to ensure that providers across the state can access the psychiatric expertise they need to care for patients during pregnancy and postpartum," said Emily Boothe, DO, WV PPAP Medical Director. "With Trayt Health's platform, we can respond more efficiently, coordinate care more effectively, and better understand how to meet the evolving needs of families across West Virginia."

Expanding Impact Through Technology

West Virginia continues to experience elevated rates of maternal mental health conditions and SUDs, underscoring the need for scalable, integrated care models. Many pregnant and postpartum individuals receive care in primary or obstetric settings where behavioral health resources may be limited. A majority of West Virginia counties are currently designated as having behavioral health provider shortages, leading to significant wait times for care.

By combining WV PPAP's consultation and outreach model with Trayt Health's digital infrastructure, the program can expand access to psychiatric care through high-quality, coordinated support for providers statewide. The platform enables consistent workflows, actionable data insights, and improved continuity of care, which are key factors in addressing disparities and improving maternal and infant outcomes.

Trayt Health's platform is currently utilized by more than 20 statewide behavioral health access programs, including eight perinatal programs in states like Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas. The platform helps standardize psychiatric consultation workflows, improve care coordination, and generate data-driven insights to strengthen public health systems.

About Trayt Health

Trayt Health is a patient-centric, clinician-directed technology platform for behavioral health state programs and health plans. Its end-to-end platform streamlines care coordination by delivering personalized, evidence-based behavioral health care to enable whole patient, early intervention services.

About WV PPAP

The West Virginia Perinatal Psychiatric Access Program (WV PPAP) is a statewide maternal psychiatry access program that provides consultation, education, and resource support to obstetric, primary care, pediatric, and women's health providers across West Virginia. The program is dedicated to improving the identification and treatment of perinatal mental health and substance use conditions, supporting healthier outcomes for mothers, infants, and families statewide. WV PPAP is a component of the West Virginia Maternal Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Project, which is supported through a federal grant from the US Health Resources and Services Administration to the WV Department of Human Services; the West Virginia Perinatal Partnership is a subrecipient of the federal funding in the amount of $779,121 and 100% of this activity is supported through federal funds.

Media Contact:

Jerome Nadel

Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Product Officer

Trayt Health

[[email protected]]

SOURCE Trayt Health