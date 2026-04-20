KyCOMPASS Selects Trayt Health to Digitally Power Kentucky's Maternal Mental Health Access Program

MENLO PARK, Calif. and NEW ALBANY, Ky., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trayt Health, a clinician-directed, patient-centric behavioral health technology platform, today announced KyCOMPASS is deploying its platform to improve timely access to maternal mental health care and improve clinical outcomes across Kentucky. Trayt Health's platform strengthens KyCOMPASS's ability to support obstetric, primary care, and women's health providers through maternal psychiatric consultation and care coordination.

KyCOMPASS (Kentucky Consultation & Outreach for Maternal Psychiatry and Support Services) is a statewide provider-to-provider consultation program that equips clinicians with psychiatric expertise and community resource navigation to address perinatal mental health and substance use concerns. Through same-day telephonic consultation and education, KyCOMPASS expands access to maternal psychiatry support, particularly in rural and under-resourced communities where specialty care is limited.

"Timely access to maternal mental health expertise can significantly improve outcomes for both parent and infant," said Malekeh Amini, Founder & CEO of Trayt Health. "By digitizing and streamlining KyCOMPASS's psychiatric workflow, we're helping ensure providers across Kentucky can quickly connect on consultation, care coordination, and outcomes tracking."

Strengthening Maternal Mental Health Access Across Kentucky

Trayt Health's end-to-end platform will enable KyCOMPASS to standardize consultation workflows, enhance data capture, and improve coordination between referring providers and behavioral health clinicians. The digital infrastructure supports efficient intake, structured documentation, referral tracking, and program reporting.

Through this partnership, KyCOMPASS will:

Digitize and centralize psychiatric consultation requests and documentation

Streamline communication between consulting psychiatrists and frontline providers

Improve referral coordination and follow-up tracking

Strengthen program reporting and statewide impact evaluation

Expand provider continuing medical education and long-term maternal mental health capacity

"KyCOMPASS was created to bring maternal psychiatric expertise directly into the settings where patients already receive care," said Dr. Audrey T. Summers, KyCOMPASS Medical Director. "Deploying Trayt Health's platform enhances our ability to respond quickly to providers, coordinate care effectively, and better understand the needs of communities across Kentucky."

Expanding Impact Through Technology

Maternal mental health conditions are among the most common complications of pregnancy and postpartum care in Kentucky. Yet many communities face shortages of perinatal psychiatrists and behavioral health providers.

By integrating Trayt Health's digital workflows with KyCOMPASS's psychiatric consultation and outreach model, the program can expand its reach while maintaining high-quality, coordinated support for clinicians statewide.

Trayt Health's platform is currently utilized by 25 statewide behavioral health access programs, helping standardize psychiatric consultation workflows, improve care coordination, and generate actionable data insights to strengthen statewide behavioral health systems.

About Trayt Health

Trayt Health is a patient-centric, clinician-directed technology platform for behavioral health state programs and health plans. Our end-to-end platform streamlines care coordination by delivering personalized, evidence-based behavioral health care to enable whole patient, early intervention services.

About KyCOMPASS

Kentucky Consultation & Outreach for Maternal Psychiatry and Support Services (KyCOMPASS) is a statewide maternal psychiatry access program that provides consultation, education, and resource support to obstetric, primary care, and women's health providers across Kentucky. The program is dedicated to improving identification and treatment of perinatal mental health and substance use conditions to support healthier outcomes for mothers and infants.

Media Contact:

Jerome Nadel

Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Product Officer

Trayt Health

[[email protected]]

SOURCE Trayt Health