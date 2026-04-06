Trayt Health's Platform Expands Pediatric and Perinatal Mental Health Access Across Arizona

Trayt's platform now supports 20 psychiatry access programs nationwide with new deployment of the Arizona Psychiatry Access Line (APAL) to support children, adolescents, and new or expecting parents.

MENLO PARK, Calif., and TUCSON, Ariz., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trayt Health, a clinician-directed, patient-centric, behavioral health technology platform, today announced the deployment of its digital care coordination platform for the Arizona Psychiatry Access Line (APAL). The platform will help expand pediatric and perinatal mental health consultation services across Arizona by enabling primary care, pediatric, obstetric, and women's health providers to access psychiatric expertise, referral resources, and behavioral health care coordination.

APAL will utilize Trayt Health's software to capture, track, and measure psychiatric guidance provided to clinicians on diagnosis, medication management, and behavioral health and community referrals. This helps providers, who are often the first point of contact for patients seeking mental health support, address concerns within primary care settings.

"Our platform helps APAL address psychiatric shortages by scaling the program's capabilities and reach," said Malekeh Amini, Founder & CEO of Trayt Health. "Streamlining psychiatric consultations ensures providers can deliver behavioral health support to children, adolescents, and new or expecting parents earlier, significantly improving long-term outcomes."

A Shared Mission to Improve Pediatric and Perinatal Mental Health in Arizona

Arizona faces significant behavioral health workforce shortages. All 15 counties are designated mental health professional shortage areas, and many primary care providers lack direct access to psychiatric specialists. Psychiatry access programs like APAL help bridge this gap by connecting frontline clinicians with child and perinatal psychiatry expertise.

Trayt Health's platform is configured to support APAL's mission to expand behavioral health access for clinicians and families across Arizona, particularly in rural and underserved communities where psychiatric specialists are often limited. APAL joins more than 20 access programs nationally that have adopted Trayt Health's platform, including Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

By integrating Trayt Health technology within APAL's existing workflows, the program modernizes the psychiatric consultation process to improve response times and target guidance to specific provider knowledge. Trayt Health is able to capture and integrate specific Arizona demographic and regional challenges. Granular consultation, care coordination and referral data is captured at each step to strengthen program measurement, efficacy, and reporting.

For providers, the platform simplifies consultation requests and follow up, tracks referrals, and coordinates care for children, adolescents, and perinatal patients. This ensures APAL continues to engage and educate new providers, growing their impact across Arizona. For perinatal patients, APAL offers additional psychiatric expertise for clinical guidance on substance use disorder (SUDs) treatment.

"APAL recognizes that closing the gap between need and access starts with supporting frontline providers," said Dr. Saira Kalia, Director of APAL. "Partnering with Trayt allows us to take that work a step further – using data not just to measure what we do, but to actively improve how we support providers and deliver evidence-based mental health care to mothers, children, and families across Arizona."

The APAL pediatric and perinatal programs are administered by the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson Department of Psychiatry and connect providers across the state with specialized psychiatric consultation and behavioral health resources.

Expanding Impact Through Technology and Care Coordination

By integrating Trayt Health's digital platform with APAL's consultation and education framework, the collaboration will:

Digitize and streamline consultation workflows, enabling providers to request psychiatric guidance more easily.

Improve care coordination and referral tracking for pediatric and perinatal behavioral health, community, and substance use disorder services.

Enhance program data capture and reporting to support statewide program evaluation and quality improvement.

Expand provider education and support, strengthening long-term clinical capacity for pediatric and maternal mental health care.

Together, these efforts help ensure children, adolescents, and families across Arizona have faster access to behavioral health expertise and coordinated care.

About Trayt Health

Trayt Health is a patient-centric, clinician-directed technology platform for behavioral health state programs and health plans. Our end-to-end platform streamlines care coordination by delivering personalized, evidence-based behavioral health care to enable whole patient, early intervention services.

About Arizona Psychiatry Access Line (APAL)

The Arizona Psychiatry Access Line is a statewide program that provides psychiatric consultation, care coordination, and training resources to primary care, pediatric, obstetric, and women's health providers across Arizona. Administered by the University of Arizona Department of Psychiatry, APAL's pediatric and perinatal programs help providers address behavioral health concerns in children, adolescents, and perinatal patients, expanding access to timely mental health care throughout the state.

Media Contact:

Jerome Nadel

Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Product Officer

Trayt Health

[[email protected]]

SOURCE Trayt Health