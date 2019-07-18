West Virginia Health Care System General Counsel Returns to Jackson Kelly PLLC
PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Kelly PLLC, a regional law firm with a national reputation, is pleased to announce the return of Alaina N. Crislip as a member practicing in the Health Care industry group. Alaina joins the Firm after serving as in-house counsel and member of the senior administration charged with regulatory compliance at Thomas Health System, Inc. She previously worked at Jackson Kelly from 2012-2014.
With over 15 years of experience in health care, Alaina provides strategic, regulatory and operational advice to health systems, hospitals, and academic medical centers, as well as large national and regional physician organizations. She is a trusted advisor on
- Health Information Technology
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
- 340B Drug Discount Program
- Compliance Structure and Governance
- Behavioral Health Services
- Certificate of Need
- Provider-Based Clinics
- Fraud and Abuse
- Clinical Research
Alaina speaks nationally on topics of interest to the health care industry, most recently on pay for performance, compliance due diligence, and general counsel contracting. She has served in a leadership role within the American Health Lawyers Association and is also an active member of the Health Care Compliance Association.
Supporting Quote
"Jackson Kelly PLLC is excited to welcome Alaina back to our Health Care industry practice group. She brings valuable insight, depth of knowledge, and the critical thinking skills we value so much," said firm Managing Member Ellen S. Cappellanti. She continued, "At Jackson Kelly, we focus on client needs and providing exceptional legal services, something in which Alaina excels."
About Jackson Kelly PLLC
Client Focus, Industry Insight, National Reputation. Jackson Kelly PLLC is a strong regional law firm with more than 160 attorneys located in 11 offices throughout Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. Focusing on clients' industry-specific needs, the Firm serves a wide variety of corporate and public clients and enjoys a national reputation in business, labor and employment, litigation, government contracts, tax, safety and health, permitting, natural resource and environmental law.
