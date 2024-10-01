West Virginia launches Statewide Paranormal Trail

Visit spooky sites and win prizes using digital passport

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of spooky season, the West Virginia Department of Tourism today announced the launch of a statewide Paranormal Trail, designed to help spook-seekers discover the state's most spine-chilling sites. An accompanying digital passport allows visitors to check in at haunted locations, earning points and unlocking exciting prizes along the way.

"Recent trends have shown us that travelers are increasingly interested in spooky and unique destinations," said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. "West Virginia has quite a few spots with haunted histories, so we created the Paranormal Trail to tap into the thriving market for themed tours and attractions. Whether learning about local legends or touring notoriously haunted attractions, it appeals to travelers interested in spooky sightings, mystery, and local lore."

To experience the haunts of West Virginia and uncover chilling tales, travelers can register to participate in The West Virginia Paranormal Trail online and instantly receive the digital passport via email or text. As exploration is underway, visitors check in to spooky spots around the state to earn points and unlock exclusive Paranormal Trail prizes – including an official sticker, beanie, and limited-edition print by West Virginia artist Liz Pavlovic.

Navigate to wvtourism.com/paranormal. Register to get your West Virginia Paranormal Trail Passport by filling out your contact information. After signing up, the digital passport for the Paranormal Trail will be delivered to your phone via text or to the email provided. Explore the haunts of West Virginia ! Open the passport on your phone, scroll to find the location you're visiting and check in to mark it off your list.

From local legends to historic haunts, the trail highlights 14 eerie landmarks across West Virginia.

For more information on West Virginia's Paranormal Trail or to register for a digital passport, please visit wvtourism.com/paranormal.

