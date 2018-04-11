West Virginia's New Tourism Campaign Invites Visitors to Find Their Version of "Almost Heaven"

CHARLESTON, W.Va., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Virginia Tourism Office today launched a new tourism campaign that invites visitors to discover their version of heaven in West Virginia, a destination abounding with unspoiled nature, rich history and a peaceful way of life.

The campaign "Almost Heaven" was revealed at a media event by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The new initiative captures the profound longing West Virginians feel for their home and extends that sense of tranquility to travelers.

The campaign is inspired by the beloved John Denver song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads." The new print ads showcase West Virginia’s rolling hills and idyllic landscapes.

"I've been saying for years that West Virginia is the best kept secret along the East Coast, but the time has come for us to tell our story and share 'Almost Heaven' with the world," said Gov. Jim Justice.

"We're a state that has four beautiful seasons, unmatched outdoor recreation, and the friendliest folks you'll ever meet. That's what this campaign is all about – sharing our beauty, our culture and our people – and inviting visitors to come into our home and find their version of heaven in West Virginia."

The "Almost Heaven" campaign, created with top-25 independent advertising agency BVK, is inspired by the John Denver song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads." The beloved song is an ode to West Virginia's serene landscape and has become an anthem to the state. Incorporating song lyrics, scenes of rolling landscapes, pristine lakes and a picturesque view into West Virginians' peaceful way of life, the campaign invites travelers to explore the Mountain State.

"We're one of the only states to form our brand around a song. As we looked for new ways to tell our story, we found that the answer was right in front of us all along – in the profound and familiar lyrics of 'Country Roads,'" said Chelsea Ruby, West Virginia Tourism Commissioner.

"We know that visitors fall in love with the heaven-like feeling you get while traveling along our country roads and rolling hills. The goal of this campaign is to capture that feeling, the essence of 'Almost Heaven,' and share it with new visitors through advertising that aims to connect on a deeper, more personal level."

With 86 percent of current travelers to the state consisting of repeat visitors, the new campaign aims to increase first-time visits and reach new travelers across the region.

Research conducted by WVTO found that individuals' perceptions of West Virginia increased after previewing the "Almost Heaven" imagery and listening to Country Roads. The research-backed campaign will roll out to TV, radio, print, out-of-home, online and social media in regional markets starting April 23.

About West Virginia Tourism Office

The West Virginia Tourism Office, an agency of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, aims to promote West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the nation and is home to the beautiful Monongahela National Forest, six national parks, and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historical sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

For more information about West Virginia, and to plan your trip, visit www.WVtourism.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Hatfield, Director of Public Relations, WVTO

Emily.N.Hatfield@wv.gov | (304)-957-9334

