West Virginia's Premier Talent Attraction and Retention Program Invites Veterans to Move to the State

Applications open for first-of-its-kind program

CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Patrick Morrisey yesterday announced the launch of Ascend Heroes, a new initiative aimed at attracting Veterans to West Virginia, alongside state leaders and program partners, by building on the success of the Ascend WV program and extending its reach to those who have served the nation in uniform. Created in partnership with the State of West Virginia, the Wing 2 Wing Foundation, and West Virginia University, Ascend WV has welcomed more than 1,400 new West Virginia residents, with a 96 percent retention rate since its launch.

"Veterans represent some of the very best our country has to offer, and we want them to know there is a place for them here in West Virginia," said Governor Morrisey. "With Ascend Heroes, we are opening the door for those who have already given so much to our country to build their next chapter here while strengthening our workforce, growing our communities, and building a brighter future for our state."

Ascend Heroes is designed to invite U.S. Veterans to move to West Virginia by offering financial incentives and access to communities across the state. The program reflects West Virginia's commitment to welcoming those who have served and providing new opportunities for them to live, work, and thrive in the Mountain State. The launch event included participation from leaders in higher education, tourism, and the military community.

Participants in Ascend Heroes will receive a $12,000 incentive, distributed over two years in 24 equal monthly payments, with the option to accelerate the remaining balance into a lump sum upon purchasing a home in West Virginia.

Participants may choose to settle in one of several Ascend communities across the state, including the Charleston Area, Greenbrier Valley, Morgantown Area, Eastern Panhandle, Greater Elkins, and the New River Gorge, with a six-month window to settle in after acceptance.

"The Ascend Heroes program represents a tremendous opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's veterans while simultaneously strengthening the communities they choose to call home. The Wing 2 Wing Foundation believes that veterans deserve not only our gratitude, but tangible support as they transition to the next chapter of their lives," said Brad D. Smith, President of Marshall University and co-founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation. "West Virginia's combination of natural beauty, strong community values, and economic opportunity makes it an ideal place for veterans to plant roots and thrive. We're proud to see a program that puts this support into action, and we're excited to help our heroes discover that Almost Heaven is more than just a slogan—it's a real possibility for a fulfilling life after service."

"From the moment I heard of Ascend West Virginia, I knew we needed to be part of it," said West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward. "We have Soldiers and Airmen who may have left the state to serve on active duty who are now looking for a way to move back home, maybe continue serving in the National Guard – this is for them. Or there are service members thinking about transitioning from active duty and heard tales of how beautiful West Virginia is from their friends, or who trained at Camp Dawson and got to experience the outdoors for themselves – Ascend Heroes is for them, too. We look forward to the new West Virginia National Guardsmen who will benefit greatly from this program and find a home here in the hills," he said.

"West Virginia is a wonderful, welcoming place to live, work, and learn with a proud military tradition dating back generations," WVU President Michael T. Benson said. "Through Ascend Heroes, we're inviting veterans to the Mountain State with our thanks and support, knowing they'll become vital parts of our communities and find true homes."

"Today marks such an exciting chapter in the Ascend WV program," said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. "We are ready to welcome the heroes who have selflessly served our country to put down roots in Almost Heaven and join the growing family of Ascend members who are calling West Virginia home."

Program Eligibility

Participants must also be employed full-time in a role that can be performed remotely, be self-employed with a remote-capable business, or have secured a full-time position based in West Virginia. Full eligibility details and required documentation can be found here.

About Ascend WV

Ascend WV is a remote work program created through a partnership between the Wing 2 Wing Foundation, West Virginia University (WVU), and the West Virginia Department of Tourism. When Ascend West Virginia launched in 2021, the program was immediately met with global attention and has now garnered nearly 90,000 applications from remote workers longing for a life of natural beauty and outdoor adventure in West Virginia. Since then, the program has welcomed over 1,400 new residents, including 21 babies born during the program, hailing from 48 states and eight countries.

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Media Contact:

Lauren Bodnar

Director of Public Relations & Strategic Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE West Virginia Department of Tourism