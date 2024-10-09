West Wins Heart of Pharma Award at 2024 CPHI Pharma Awards

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Heart of Pharma Award at the 2024 CPHI Awards for its partnership with Fox Chase Cancer Center, a part of the Temple University Health System. This award recognizes companies, individuals, and initiatives which nurture philanthropic, ethical and community-based ventures. West was announced the winner during an awards ceremony on the opening night of CPHI Worldwide on October 8 in Milan, Italy.

West team members Nilesh Shah, VP and GM of Emerging Markets; Aileen Kinsella, Head of Proprietary Sales, Developed Markets; Tim Osborne, VP Commercial Development; and Stacey Vaughan, VP Strategic Portfolio Management accept the CPHI Heart of Pharma Award in Milan, Italy.

West has been a philanthropic partner of Fox Chase Cancer Center, a Philadelphia-based comprehensive cancer center committed to clinical excellence, research expertise, and community health, for over two decades. In 2021, West pledged to support a next-generation mobile screening unit, building on Fox Chase's three decades of experience as a leader in mobile cancer screening. With the help of funds raised by West team members, Fox Chase announced a new state-of-the-art mobile screening unit sponsored by West that will provide services later this year. This mobile screening van will increase Fox Chase's capacity to bring cancer screenings directly into communities with limited access to healthcare. The new unit will offer screening for more types of cancer, 3D mammography, and new initiatives, like vaccine distribution, phlebotomy, and collection of biospecimens and population data to advance cancer research.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from CPHI and grateful to serve as a partner with Fox Chase Cancer Center, helping to make a difference in the fight against cancer," said Eric Green, West President and CEO. "West is proud to be by the side of research centers like Fox Chase and remain committed together to improving the overall health and wellness of the communities we serve."

"On behalf of the faculty, staff and patients at Fox Chase Cancer Center, I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt congratulations on this award," said Robert Uzzo, MD, MBA, FACP, Fox Chase Cancer Center President & CEO. "As we work to fulfill our mission for our community, philanthropy plays a huge role, and West has always been one of our most generous partners. We are grateful for their support."

For more information about CPHI Worldwide, please visit: At the heart of Pharma | CPHI Milan

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 43 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2023 generated $2.95 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.