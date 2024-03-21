BOULDER, Colo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to customer demand, West Wolf Medicinals has introduced its new vegan capsule line to the shroom boom — a convenient way to add wellness to daily routines. The All-New Single Ingredient Mushroom Extract Capsules allow users to enjoy highly potent ancient medicine in the palm of their hand. Makers of High Potency Mushroom Extract Powder Blends, West Wolf Medicinals , is proud to now offer their always organic, 3rd party-tested mushroom powders in an easy-to-swallow capsule.

West Wolf Medicinals Introduces New Product Line — Single Ingredient Mushroom Capsule Extracts

West Wolf Medicinals introduces the four most popular medicinal mushrooms, available at one of the highest potencies on the market. Always certified organic, these four products— Reishi , Cordyceps , Lion's Mane , and Turkey Tai l —are 120 capsules packed in an eco-friendly tin made from recycled aluminum to be reused or recycled by the consumer.

West Wolf Medicinals is an organically certified company based in Boulder Colorado. Mushroom farmer Nicole Wolf started the company after finding it difficult to source potent organic mushroom extracts to help with the symptoms of perimenopause. The company is based on transparency in an often cloaked supplement category. They use only organic fruiting bodies, no mycelium or filler ever. To guarantee a high potency of active compounds, they have the extractions done to their own exacting standards. Finally, they third-party test all products and share these results on their website.

Each mushroom has been extensively studied by Western-backed science, in addition to having thousands of years of use as medicine. Reishi, known as the mushroom of immortality, is an all-over immune system strengthener. Cordyceps, used by professional athletes in Asia, is taken for stamina and energy. Lion's Mane has been studied for its cognitive strengthening effects and used for hundreds of years by Chinese monks for concentration. Turkey Tail has recently been discovered to be strongly anti-tumoral and is now prescribed alongside cancer treatment in Japan.

These new products allow customers looking for specific functional mushroom benefits to be confident in their use of West Wolf mushroom capsules in that they are getting only that specific mushroom, in a highly potent, organic, and pure way.

