West1 and Scott Dorey Announce Investment in LV Senior Housing

West1 Chairman, Scott Dorey, commented that the investment represents an investment in "one of the best brands in the senior housing industry – we believe that our team is developing communities that seniors really want to live in". "With West1's involvement, LV will be able to quickly scale its pipeline to twenty projects a year and will be making portfolio acquisitions as opportunities arise", said LV CEO David Edwards.

In conjunction with the investment, Scott Dorey will be joining the board as its Co-Chairman and several members of West1 will be joining the Legacy team.

About West1

West1 Chairman, Scott Dorey, founded one of the most successful Asian investment funds. West1 continues to pursue strategies across special situations in both developed and emerging markets and makes technology investments with an emphasis on new media and payments. West1 has a separate real estate division that develops unique communities across the US and Canada.

