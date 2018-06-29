West1 and Scott Dorey Announce Investment in Para Resources

West1 Chairman, Scott Dorey, commented that "the recent PEA demonstrates that Para represents a unique opportunity to own significant cash flow at a deep discount to its public peers".

About West1

West1 Chairman, Scott Dorey, founded one of the most successful Asian investment funds. West1 continues to pursue strategies across special situations in both developed and emerging markets and makes technology investments with an emphasis on new media and payments. West1 has a separate real estate division that develops unique communities across the US and Canada.

