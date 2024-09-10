West77 Partners Establishes Hub for Development in Phoenix Market

PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West77 Partners, a prominent real estate investment and development firm based in Bellevue, Washington, and Salt Lake City, Utah, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office in the greater Phoenix market. This expansion marks a strategic move for West77 Partners as it continues to grow its presence in key markets across the United States.

The decision to establish an office in Phoenix comes as West77 Partners expands into the area with a pipeline of multiple LivAway Suites extended-stay hotels. Wasatch DC Builders, an affiliated general contracting company of West77 Partners, will serve as the contractor for these projects, three of which are currently being bid and scheduled to break ground later this year. The new office location will allow both companies to focus on the growth of LivAway Suites in the greater Phoenix MSA while expanding their footprint within the region.

"This expansion into the Phoenix market solidifies our commitment to developing best-in-class extended-stay properties throughout the United States," said Dan Barrett, President of West77 Partners & Wasatch DC Builders. "We see great potential for growth and success in this market, and we are excited to bring our expertise and resources to support this vision."

West77 Partners' vision includes breaking ground on 50 LivAway Suites hotels by the end of 2026, with plans to develop up to 12 locations within the greater Phoenix MSA alone. According to Barrett, West77 Partners has over half of these future locations' sites under contract and plans to break ground on a handful by year-end. With Wasatch DC Builders' track record of completing projects under budget, this partnership aims at delivering high-quality developments that exceed expectations while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

As one of the industry's leading firms specializing in real estate investment and the development of extended-stay hotels, West77 Partners' latest move underscores its commitment to creating innovative solutions that deliver value for investors while enhancing the communities it serves.

About West77 Partners

West77 Partners is a real estate investment and development firm with offices in Bellevue, Washington, Phoenix, Arizona, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The firm sources and places debt and equity for the acquisition and development of real estate through its investment group and key lending relationships. The company is able to successfully manage outcomes for its investors via West77 Partners' vertical integration of services, including acquisitions, design & entitlement, construction management, asset management, and investment sales. West77 Partners is a strategic investor, developer, and manager of best-in-class properties throughout the United States.

About LivAway Suites

Based in Salt Lake City, LivAway Suites is a new hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't™, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

