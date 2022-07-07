WESTAF Announces Partnership with Pacific Jurisdictions

New agreement creates pathway for Pacific jurisdictions to join western Regional Arts Organization

DENVER, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To demonstrate its continued focus on equitable grantmaking and diverse arts ecosystems throughout the western region, the Western States Arts Federation ( WESTAF ) has partnered with the Pacific jurisdiction (PJ) region through an unprecedented agreement. Historically, American Samoa, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), and Guam (collectively, Pacific Jurisdictions/PJs) have been underrepresented as a region within the U.S. arts sector and in conversations surrounding arts advocacy. Like many states in the West, the PJs have been devastated by the pandemic, with arts agencies facing unique and challenging circumstances. With this new partnership, WESTAF seeks to expand networks to the artists and arts organizations of these territories and offer resources to some of the most remote communities in the United States.

WESTAF will serve as the official intermediary between the PJs and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), which has invested in these relationships for technical assistance and program support. "I'm thrilled that Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are being welcomed into the network of Regional Arts Organizations by WESTAF," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. "The rich cultures that exist in all of the outer jurisdictions deserve to be fully appreciated as part of our American tapestry. This partnership is a step in the right direction."

"It's refreshing to work with an organization that recognizes the unique financial and logistical challenges our communities face, especially in light of the diverse indigenous arts and cultures of the islands that deserve attention and support," said Sandra Flores, Executive Director of the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency (CAHA).

National Assembly of State Art Agencies (NASAA) President and CEO Pam Breaux, who inspired the genesis of this partnership, remarked: "The Pacific jurisdictional arts agencies provide significant arts and cultural experiences for the communities they serve. I have seen first-hand their commitment to supporting contemporary and traditional artists, connecting them to community, marketplaces, and educational opportunities for young people. This new partnership is exciting and incredibly important because it provides a mechanism to strengthen and amplify the work of these agencies; it will connect them to important networks, resources, and national opportunities. I applaud WESTAF's leadership in this endeavor and look forward to a fruitful partnership that provides greater access to the arts of the Pacific jurisdictions."

WESTAF is proud to lead the nation in these unprecedented efforts to address inequity among rural communities with a $225,000 investment over the next three years and is excited to welcome the PJs into the western region community.

WESTAF is a regional nonprofit arts service organization dedicated to strengthening the financial, organizational, and policy infrastructure of the arts in the West. WESTAF assists state arts agencies, arts organizations, and artists in their quest to serve diverse audiences, enrich the lives of local communities, and provide access to the arts and arts education for all. Through innovative programming, advocacy, research, technology, and grantmaking, WESTAF encourages the creative advancement and preservation of the arts regionally and through a national network of customers and alliances. Founded in 1974, WESTAF is governed by a 22-member board of trustees and serves the largest constituent territory of the six U.S. regional arts organizations and includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawai'i, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming—with plans now in place to include American Samoa, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), and Guam.

