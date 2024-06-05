Westat 2024 Board of Directors Changes

Dwight Feanny, Westat's new Board of Directors member, brings a new emphasis on technology, continuing the company's commitment to its strategic vision.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westat is pleased to announce the election of Dwight Feanny, Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), to the Board of Directors. Feanny currently leads the Technology and Digital Solutions teams, providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of both clients and colleagues. His expertise in strategic planning, infrastructure design, and data security management and his commitment to the critical role of technology in the company's growth will bring invaluable insights to the Board.

Photo of Dwight Feanny, Westat Vice President & Chief Information Officer

In other Board leadership changes, Robin Portman, MS, has been appointed as the new Board Chair, and Kevin Cook, MBA, will serve as Vice Chair. Furthermore, Scott Royal, PhD, President and CEO, who has been a Board member since 2018, was reelected for another 3-year term, continuing his pivotal role in guiding the company's strategic direction.

Westat also wishes to acknowledge the retirement of Renee Slobasky, MS, from the Board and the company after a long and distinguished career in survey research. Ms. Slobasky joined Westat in 1974 and has held various key positions, including Senior Vice President, Board Member, and most recently, Board Chair. Her dedicated service and valuable leadership, especially in the development of the company's large-scale and complex data collection capabilities, have been instrumental in shaping the company's success.

About Westat (www.westat.com)

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

SOURCE Westat