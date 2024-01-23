Westat Introduces Data Solutions Sector and Leadership Updates

News provided by

Westat

23 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

Westat's organizational changes consolidate the company's strengths, fostering deeper collaboration and streamlining operations, to meet clients' evolving needs.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 2024, Westat brings together statistical, data science, survey, and data collection activities under the banner of the Data Solutions Sector. The new sector will develop shared processes that increase collaboration across teams that promotes efficiency and facilitates innovative research solutions.

Continue Reading
Photos from left to right: Jeri Mulrow, VP, Sector Lead for Data Solutions; Greg Binzer, VP, Lead Survey Research Advisor; Jacqueline Hogan, VP, Practice Director for Large Surveys
Photos from left to right: Jeri Mulrow, VP, Sector Lead for Data Solutions; Greg Binzer, VP, Lead Survey Research Advisor; Jacqueline Hogan, VP, Practice Director for Large Surveys

Jeri Mulrow, MS, Vice President, will lead the Data Solutions Sector. From 2019-23, she served as the Director of Statistics and Data Science, leading Westat's staff of statisticians. Prior to Westat, Mulrow provided leadership and direction on data collection through dissemination activities as the Principal Deputy Director for the Bureau of Justice Statistics and, earlier, as Deputy Division Director for the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. Her expertise and understanding, as well as her leadership experience, position her to synthesize Westat's capabilities and drive innovation. Mulrow joins Patricia Shifflett, MS, Senior Vice President and Sector Lead for Health, and Scott Cody, MPP, Senior Vice President and Sector Lead for Human Services, in steering Westat's long-term vision.

In the Large Surveys Practice, Greg Binzer, Vice President, who was the Sector Lead for Survey Research, is transitioning into a planned retirement and will contribute as Lead Survey Research Advisor. He will continue to serve as corporate officer on key projects.

Jacqueline Hogan, Vice President, has been promoted to Practice Director for Large Surveys, where she brings extensive experience in project and IT management for complex, large-scale household and education surveys. She works with clients to ensure that the most appropriate methodologies and technologies are used to ensure project success.

"This new structure and updates in roles will ensure that Westat remains nimble and grows in response to seismic changes in technology, the data landscape, and society in general. We are prepared to meet these challenges and the changing client objectives they bring," notes Scott Royal, PhD, President and CEO.

About Westat (www.westat.com)

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

SOURCE Westat

Also from this source

Westat Welcomes Oswaldo Holguin as New Chief Financial Officer

Westat Welcomes Oswaldo Holguin as New Chief Financial Officer

On January 4, 2024, Oswaldo Holguin, joined Westat as its new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Holguin brings with him a wealth of...
Westat Names Terry Moore Vice President of Innovation and Quality

Westat Names Terry Moore Vice President of Innovation and Quality

Westat, a leading provider of research, statistical, and professional services, today announced that Terry Moore, MPH, will join the company on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.