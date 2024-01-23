Westat Introduces Data Solutions Sector and Leadership Updates

Westat's organizational changes consolidate the company's strengths, fostering deeper collaboration and streamlining operations, to meet clients' evolving needs.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 2024, Westat brings together statistical, data science, survey, and data collection activities under the banner of the Data Solutions Sector. The new sector will develop shared processes that increase collaboration across teams that promotes efficiency and facilitates innovative research solutions.

Photos from left to right: Jeri Mulrow, VP, Sector Lead for Data Solutions; Greg Binzer, VP, Lead Survey Research Advisor; Jacqueline Hogan, VP, Practice Director for Large Surveys

Jeri Mulrow, MS, Vice President, will lead the Data Solutions Sector. From 2019-23, she served as the Director of Statistics and Data Science, leading Westat's staff of statisticians. Prior to Westat, Mulrow provided leadership and direction on data collection through dissemination activities as the Principal Deputy Director for the Bureau of Justice Statistics and, earlier, as Deputy Division Director for the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. Her expertise and understanding, as well as her leadership experience, position her to synthesize Westat's capabilities and drive innovation. Mulrow joins Patricia Shifflett, MS, Senior Vice President and Sector Lead for Health, and Scott Cody, MPP, Senior Vice President and Sector Lead for Human Services, in steering Westat's long-term vision.

In the Large Surveys Practice, Greg Binzer, Vice President, who was the Sector Lead for Survey Research, is transitioning into a planned retirement and will contribute as Lead Survey Research Advisor. He will continue to serve as corporate officer on key projects.

Jacqueline Hogan, Vice President, has been promoted to Practice Director for Large Surveys, where she brings extensive experience in project and IT management for complex, large-scale household and education surveys. She works with clients to ensure that the most appropriate methodologies and technologies are used to ensure project success.

"This new structure and updates in roles will ensure that Westat remains nimble and grows in response to seismic changes in technology, the data landscape, and society in general. We are prepared to meet these challenges and the changing client objectives they bring," notes Scott Royal, PhD, President and CEO.

About Westat (www.westat.com)

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

