Westat to Relocate Headquarters to Bethesda, Maryland in late 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westat's President and CEO, Scott Royal, PhD, announced today that the company will be moving its headquarters from Rockville, Maryland to Bethesda, Maryland effective late in 2025. Westat plans to sell its current headquarters properties located at 1600 Research Boulevard in Rockville.

The company's new headquarters will be located in the LEED-certified office building at 7501 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland, across the street from the Bethesda Metro station.

According to Dr. Royal, "Our future headquarters space will meet our current and anticipated space needs, is convenient for many of our clients, and will contribute to an excellent work experience for our staff. We are pleased to continue our long-standing presence in Montgomery County and support the economic and social fabric of our community."

CBRE's Tommy Cleaver, Lou Christopher, Jordan Brainard, Dan Grimes, Stuart Kenny, and Asher Inman represented Westat in the transaction.

About Westat

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

