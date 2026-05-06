Westbound Creative and OC Agency Launch Transatlantic Joint Venture, Common Ground

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award-winning agencies Westbound Creative and OC Agency have launched Common Ground, a new joint venture spanning Los Angeles and London.

The new venture brings together Westbound's work in theatrical and streaming campaigns, digital advertising, creator strategy and social-first creative with OC's capabilities in design, key art, A/V, social creative and home entertainment marketing.

Alex Carter (Left, Founder of OC), Bryan Bosak (Right, Founder of Westbound Creative)

The companies said Common Ground is intended to provide clients with joined-up campaign support across multiple territories, release windows and platforms, with teams working across both the US and UK time zones.

The combined client roster across the two agencies includes major studios, independent distributors and global streaming platforms.

Common Ground is not a merger, and neither company has been acquired. Westbound and OC will continue to operate independently under their existing brands while working together through the joint venture on shared client assignments and new business opportunities.

"This isn't about scale for the sake of it," said Bryan Bosak, Founder of Westbound Creative. "It's about two agencies that share the same instincts about entertainment marketing and have decided there's real value in building something together."



Alex Carter, founder of OC Agency, added: "As OC reaches its 20th year, this felt like the right point to make a move that reflects where the business is going. Common Ground gives both agencies a stronger structure for supporting clients across different windows, territories and stages of a campaign."



Notes for Editors

About Westbound Creative



Westbound Creative is a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing and creative advertising agency focused on digital advertising, creator programmes and social-first creative. www.wearewestbound.com

About OC Agency



Founded in 2006, OC is a London-based creative entertainment agency marking its 20th year in 2026. The company works across design, key art, A/V, social creative and home entertainment campaigns. In 2021, it acquired Zero Degrees West, expanding its capabilities ahead of the launch of Common Ground. weareoc.com

Media Contact: Bryan Bosak, (323) 333-3973

SOURCE Westbound Creative Inc.