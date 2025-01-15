Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. Announces Five New Stand-Alone Battery Energy Storage Projects in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of its development portfolio, as well as announcing the grant of new Stock Options ("Options"), Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") and Performance Stock Units ("PSUs").

Westbridge announces five new Alberta BESS projects, adding more than 500 MWh capacity to the development portfolio

The Company is pleased to announce five additional stand-alone BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) projects located in Alberta, Canada (the "BESS Projects"). Each of the BESS Projects has site control, environmental permitting feasibility studies completed, and interconnection applications confirmed in the AESO's cluster two interconnection process. In aggregate, these projects add 539 MWh of battery storage capacity to our international development portfolio.

The Company's development portfolio has grown more than 30 times since public listing and is now approximately 9.5 GW across 22 projects, with diversified activity in four countries: Canada, the United States, the U.K. and Europe.

The Company is determined to further strengthen its market position and commitment to leading energy development in Canada.

New Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units

The Company granted Stock Options to purchase 930,000 Common Shares of the Company to management and directors of the Company on January 14, 2025. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.85 per Common Share and vest one year from the date of grant.

The Company also granted Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") and Performance Stock Units ("PSUs") representing the right to receive up to an aggregate 3,720,000 Common Shares to management and directors of the Company, subject to the satisfaction of certain vesting conditions.

All Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Long-term Incentive Plan, approved by shareholders on December 14, 2023, and are subject to the terms of the applicable agreements and regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Market Update

In 2025, we maintain a positive outlook across a number of key dynamics:

Improving macro tailwinds including; US regulatory easing and positive growth, slowing US and European inflation and further interest rate cuts 1 ;

; Renewables are positioned for significant growth in 2025, driven by increased demand, government support, and corporate commitments 2 ,

, The energy storage market is emerging as a vital component for integrating renewable energy and the need for grid stability. Driving significant growth for battery electric storage systems in 2025 2 ,

, Project economics are improving as a result of lower costs, and supportive PPAs within the broader renewable energy industry 2 ;

; Hyperscalers are likely to continue to dominate PPA market capacity as AI demand continues to increase 2 ,

, Continuing portfolio growth, which now stands at 22 projects in 4 countries;

Growing positive, long-term relationships with stakeholders, landowners, counties, and identifying opportunities for investment in the communities in which our projects are located;

A strong balance sheet providing additional capital to drive growth.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing then to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver clean, sustainable electricity and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.westbridge.energy

