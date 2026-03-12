Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. Announces Planned Continuation to Luxembourg

CALGARY, AB, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") today announced its intention to change its corporate domicile from the Province of British Columbia, Canada to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg ("Luxembourg") under a new name, Westbridge Renewable Energy S.A. (the "Continuation").

The Continuation is expected to be effective on April 8, 2026 and is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company's common shares are expected to continue trading on the TSXV, OTCQX and Frankfurt Stock Exchange under their current trading symbols, subject to exchange approval. The Company intends to remain a Canadian reporting issuer.

Strategic Rationale for the Continuation

Following a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives and capital markets positioning, the Board of Directors has determined that the Continuation to Luxembourg will better align the Company's legal domicile with the growing international nature of its shareholder base, the increasing geographical diversification of its portfolio and the Company's long-term capital markets and strategic development objectives.

Legal Structure Following Continuation

Upon completion of the Continuation, the Company will cease to be governed by the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and will become a Luxembourg public limited company (société anonyme).

The Company anticipates changing its name from "Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp." to "Westbridge Renewable Energy S.A.", subject to confirmation of name availability with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés – Luxembourg).

The Continuation will not affect:

the continuity of the Company's business operations;

the Company's ownership of its renewable energy and data infrastructure assets;

the listing status of its common shares (subject to exchange approvals); or

the rights of shareholders, other than as required to reflect Luxembourg corporate law.

Shareholder Approval and Next Steps

The Continuation is subject to approval by shareholders, as well as approval by the TSXV and satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements.

The annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held on April 7, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (Toronto time) / 2:30 p.m. (Central European Time) (the "Meeting") to, among other things, approve the Continuation.

For additional information about the Meeting, please refer to the management information circular, which will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver renewable energy and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the Continuation, the anticipated benefits of the Continuation, the Company's ability to complete the Continuation, the timing for completing the Continuation, the Company's ability to obtain all necessary approvals for the Continuation, including the approvals of the shareholders and the TSXV, holding a special meeting of sharheholders, the continued trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV and expansion of project territories. Forward-looking information also includes management's assessment of future plans and operations. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including project milestone progress at Fontus, and should not be relied upon for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential", "will", "may", "could", "should", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete licensing and interconnection processes; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks relating to general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, policy and social uncertainties; changes in laws or market conditions; and the risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management's discussion & analysis dated November 30, 2024, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

