Westcap Insurance Expands Product Portfolio with New Excess Liability Offering

CLEVELAND, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcap Insurance Services (Westcap) today announced the launch of its new Excess Liability product, further enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive risk solutions to clients in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

The new offering is designed to complement existing coverages by providing additional layers of protection above primary liability policies. Westcap's Excess Liability product enables insurance professionals to deliver broader, more flexible coverage options tailored to complex and evolving risk profiles.

Westcap is a managing general agency and specialty program manager with three decades of casualty expertise. The company focuses on non-admitted casualty solutions for the construction and manufacturing industries, offering exclusive programs through a select network of insurance professionals.

"We are excited to introduce our Excess Liability product as part of our continued commitment to evolving with the needs of our partners," said Victoria Millard, Managing Director at Westcap. "This enhancement allows us to provide a more complete, package-style solution while maintaining the underwriting discipline and specialized focus our brokers and clients rely on."

The Excess Liability product will be available in Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah, with additional states expected in the future.

The addition of this offering reinforces Westcap's mission to deliver innovative, market-responsive solutions while strengthening relationships with its network of insurance professionals.

Media Contact:

Victoria Millard

[email protected]

(916) 535-8603

SOURCE Westcap Insurance Services