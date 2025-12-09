Westchester Medical Center and Good Samaritan Hospital Recognized as Top Maternity Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News) has named Westchester Medical Center and Good Samaritan Hospital among the nation's top hospitals for maternity care in its 2026 ratings – the highest distinction available in the publication's annual Best Hospitals for Maternity Care study.

"Patients are counting on us at the most profound moments of their lives, and that responsibility drives us to deliver care at a level few health systems even attempt," said David Lubarsky, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of WMCHealth. "This recognition affirms that WMCHealth is not only meeting that charge — we are redefining what safe, equitable, exceptional maternity care can look like for the entire Hudson Valley."

Hospitals were evaluated on key measures, such as Cesarean-section (C-section) rates in lower-risk pregnancies, severe unexpected newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, and birthing-friendly practices, among other measures.

"Being ranked among the best maternity hospitals is a monumental achievement for our WMCHealth Network and a source of trust and confidence for our patients and families we serve," said Sean Tedjarati, MD, MPH, MBA, Chair and Director of Obstetrics/Gynecology at Westchester Medical Center, and Senior Vice President and CEO of Advanced Physician Services of WMCHealth. "This recognition reflects the commitment, dedication, devotion, talent and coordinated care of our general OBGYN, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care unit, and nursing teams who deliver advanced care with compassion—from the most straightforward to the most complex patient medical conditions. We are proud of this esteemed designation, as it is a testament to our network's relentless pursuit of excellence in caring for mothers, children and families."

This honor follows significant strides in maternal health care, including the launch of the Center for Women's Health Equity in 2023, funded by $750,000 in state support championed by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin. The Center's goal is to improve access to women's health and reduce morbidity and mortality among pregnant women across the Hudson Valley, particularly women of color, by integrating clinical services such as specialists in maternal-fetal medicine with its heart and vascular clinicians to take a more proactive and holistic approach to patient care. During the last few years, WMCHealth has dramatically increased maternity patient volume, while reducing C-section rates by more than half, and is developing a leading regional program in treating the most complex placental disorders.

"Improving maternal health outcomes has been a priority for me, and I am proud to have championed funding for the Center for Women's Health Equity," said Amy Paulin, Chair of the New York State Assembly Committee on Health. "This recognition by U.S. News & World Report underscores the impact of that investment and the dedication of WMCHealth's teams to ensure safer, more equitable care for mothers and babies across the Hudson Valley."

For the 2026 edition of U.S. News, approximately 900 hospitals nationwide submitted maternity data for evaluation. Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings are intended to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care providers, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity services that best meet their family's needs.

The global authority in hospital ratings and consumer advice, U.S. News began evaluating maternity care hospitals in 2021, rating hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitting detailed data to the publication for analysis.

"Hospitals designated as a U.S. News Best Hospital for Maternity Care are national leaders. This recognition means they are consistently hitting crucial patient safety benchmarks compared to other hospitals," said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News. "It's a clear signal to expectant parents about where the highest standards of care are being practiced – when parents see this designation, they can be assured they are choosing a hospital dedicated to exceptional, evidence-based maternity care."

The top maternity hospital designation follows Maria Fareri Children's Hospital being ranked by U.S. News as among the nation's Best Children's Hospitals for Pediatric Cancer. In addition to this national recognition, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital was named the #7 Best Children's Hospital in New York State and the #16 Best in the Mid-Atlantic Region. These honors reflect the hospital's growing reputation for excellence in complex, compassionate pediatric care.

Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern NY has been awarded a five-star rating by Healthgrades for vaginal deliveries and was named among the top five percent of hospitals in the nation who participate in the Healthgrades program, for Obstetrics and Gynecology.

