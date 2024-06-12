Westchester Soccer Club Announces Tyrod Taylor Joins Ownership Team

Team to Host Community Kick-Off Event on Saturday, June 15!

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westchester Soccer Club (WSC) is thrilled to announce that New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor has joined its ownership group. The announcement comes on the heels of yesterday's announcement that the team has signed a groundbreaking lease agreement with the City of Mount Vernon in a ceremony at Memorial Field. The team is preparing to host a community celebratory Kick Off event at Memorial Field on Saturday, June 15, at 4:00PM.

Taylor, renowned for his leadership on and off the field, brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to WSC. His journey through the NFL has been marked by notable achievements, including a Super Bowl championship with the Baltimore Ravens and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015. Taylor's involvement reflects his interest in soccer and his entrepreneurial mindset, which we are confident will help drive Westchester Soccer Club to new heights.

Known for his dual-threat capabilities, leadership, and warrior mentality, Taylor signed a two-year contract with the New York Jets, ensuring he will continue to deepen his connection to the New York Metro area after spending two years with the New York Giants. Taylor will also bring his fashion-forward vision to WSC's brand identity, which recently released its brand and iconic "Infinity W" logo through nontraditional channels. Taylor is uniquely positioned between sports and culture as a fashion entrepreneur, having launched the luxury brand Diallo with his business partner Dex Robinson in 2023.

Taylor commented on his inclusion in WSC's ownership: "I am excited to join Westchester Soccer's ownership group from its founding and help bring the lessons I've learned as an NFL quarterback to help build a long-lasting winning culture for the soccer fans of Westchester.

"We are thrilled that a consummate professional and leader like Tyrod was interested in joining our ownership group. We believe the insights he has learned from his years of NFL stardom will help us build a championship team and professional developmental pipeline for our region's youth players for years to come," said Mitch Baruchowitz, majority owner of WSC.

Partnership with the City of Mount Vernon

Yesterday, WSC and The City of Mount Vernon announced a pioneering alliance with Westchester Soccer Club. Commencing during the 2025 season, Memorial Field Stadium will stand as the esteemed home ground for WSC's team. This momentous development heralds a thrilling era for sports enthusiasts and community involvement across the region.

The alliance between the City of Mount Vernon and Westchester Soccer Club will provide local fans with exciting, high-quality sports entertainment, create job opportunities, and attract visitors to the area. Increased foot traffic will benefit local businesses, and residents will enjoy the vibrant atmosphere that professional soccer brings to the community.

Kick-Off Event on June 15th

To celebrate these exciting developments, WSC will host a special kick-off event on Saturday, June 15th, at Memorial Field. This event promises to be a memorable day for all attendees, featuring merchandise giveaways, interactive games, and opportunities to meet the players and coaching staff. Fans will have the chance to engage with the team, enjoy family-friendly activities, and get their first look at the official team merchandise. Season ticket deposits for the inaugural 2025 season will also go on sale, marking a significant milestone for the club and its supporters.

Click here to RSVP

About Westchester Soccer Club

Westchester Soccer Club, Westchester's first homegrown professional sports team, will join USL League One in the 2025 season. The club is dedicated to celebrating the region's profound love for soccer through exciting game experiences and community-focused events. With a strong commitment to nurturing local talent, WSC aims to build a world-class developmental pipeline for both boys and girls in Westchester.

For more information and updates, follow WSC on social media:

Visit our website: https://www.westchestersc.com/

Media Contact:

Josh Vlasto

917-881-9662

[email protected]

SOURCE Westchester Soccer Club