WestCongress Insurance Holdings LLC Announces Appointment of Steven H. Kerr as President and Chief Executive Officer

DETROIT, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WestCongress Insurance Holdings LLC, the parent company of WestCongress Insurance Services, a specialty insurance producer, and WestCongress Risk Services LLC, a claims administrator, today announced the appointment of Steven H. Kerr as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Kerr's background in the insurance marketplace spans more than 30 years, primarily with Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. Most recently Mr. Kerr served Marsh's Managing Director and Global Engagement Partner where he led Marsh's largest global clients in a strategic risk consulting capacity. Mr. Kerr also has extensive experience in wholesale and retail distribution and has led teams of producers in driving revenue growth, including serving as Marsh's Chicago Office Head, as Growth Leader – Americas, and as CEO of Seabury and Smith, Marsh's consumer and commercial products group.

"We are pleased to welcome Steve to the team. He is the right leader for WestCongress at this stage in our development," Richard H. Smith, chairman of WestCongress stated. "His extensive background in specialty insurance and with excess and surplus lines distribution channels will help WestCongress strengthen its distribution relationships and expand its product offerings."

Mr. Kerr commented, "The WestCongress leadership team has built an excellent operation with a strong reputation in the wholesale broker community. I am pleased to join a company positioned for growth and am eager to be a part of taking WestCongress to the next level. We will be looking for every opportunity to streamline the current operation, expand product offerings, develop existing broker relationships and find new distribution channels."

About WestCongress

WestCongress Insurance Services LLC is a specialty, surplus and excess lines insurance producer based in Detroit, Michigan. WestCongress offers primary and excess general liability insurance solutions throughout the United States for targeted small and middle market risks in the energy, artisan contractor and security industries and to other niche and underserved market segments where our experience and expertise allow us to tailor insurance products to the needs of our insureds. Through our affiliate, WestCongress Risk Services LLC, we offer claims administration services on the business we produce and as an independent third-party administrator. To learn more, visit www.westcongress.com.

