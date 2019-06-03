Westcott Family Private Equity Firm Sets Sights on Lower Middle Market

DALLAS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three investment professionals have joined the Carl Westcott family office to form Westcott Investment Group, LLC, a private equity investment platform seeking to make strategic investments in lower middle market companies. Nick Arthachinda, Swayze Smartt, and Jack Smith all join as founding members.

"We have been interested in investing in the lower middle market segment for some time," said Court Westcott, a manager of the family office. "Our experience investing in operating companies over the years combined with the inherent flexibility of family office capital makes this area a natural fit for investment."

Swayze Smartt, a Managing Director, added that "we believe there is an unmet need for investment in companies that many private equity groups consider too small or don't fit within their traditional investment parameters. Having a flexible approach to investing opportunities is a true differentiator in this crowded space."

"By partnering with business owners, their trusted advisers, and management teams, we help companies navigate and execute on the daunting task of preserving their founder's legacy while creating a succession plan to set the course for strategic growth and partnership into the future," says Nick Arthachinda, a Managing Director.

Jack Smith, Carl Westcott's long-time business partner, brings a history of operating experience to the company. Smith, who currently serves as Chairman of Fountain Residential Partners, has served in senior management and on many boards of public and private companies in his career. His past includes roles as Chairman of Digital Witness, Chairman and CEO of Internet America, and President of Westcott Communications.

"I've found that even well-managed companies can benefit from the increased focus and new ideas brought from an outside partner," Smith said. "We offer a unique combination of experience in growing companies through specific initiatives and the backing of flexible equity capital that is difficult to find from other sponsors."

Westcott Investment Group will focus on making control and minority equity investments in established businesses, but will remain opportunistic in the industries it serves and flexible in deal structure.

Westcott Investment Group is a private equity investment company established by the Carl Westcott family investment office. Westcott Investment Group seeks to make equity investments in lower middle market companies with a focus on tailored solutions for existing management and ownership. For more information, visit www.westcott.com/wig.

